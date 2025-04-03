Ancient ‘Stonehenge’ Found Underwater in Lake Michigan

A mysterious stone formation found beneath Lake Michigan has left experts puzzled, resembling the famous Stonehenge monument in the UK. However, this structure is believed to be 5,000 years older, challenging everything we thought we knew about ancient civilizations.

The Discovery Of A Us ‘Stonehenge’

In 2007, a group of archaeologists accidentally uncovered a massive stone formation beneath the waters of Lake Michigan. The discovery, led by underwater archaeology professor Mark Holley, revealed a series of circular stones arranged in a pattern, eerily similar to the iconic Stonehenge in England.

Holley and his team were surveying the lakebed off the coast of Traverse City, Michigan, when they stumbled upon the structure, submerged about 40 feet (12.1 meters) below the surface.

Unlike Stonehenge, which is estimated to be around 5,000 years old, the stones found beneath Lake Michigan are believed to be much older. According to experts, these stones are around 10,000 years old, placing them at the end of the Ice Age.

The structure appears to be a carefully arranged set of granite stones, some weighing as much as 1,360 kilograms. Mark Holley, who is based at Northwestern Michigan College, explained that the site would have been an ideal location for ancient communities to settle.



Close to the coast, with easy access to resources and transportation, it was a prime area for prehistoric groups. Holley said: “It would’ve been a wonderful place for people to live – near the coastline, close to resources, transportation’s easy.”

Unique Features And Anishinaabe Perspectives

The stone formation beneath Lake Michigan is unique not only because of its size and age but also in how it is arranged. Unlike Stonehenge, where stones are stacked and connected, the Michigan stones seem to form a perfect geometric shape without being physically connected. This has led to speculation about their purpose.

Rob Nelson, a scientist featured in the DiscoveryUK episode American Stonehenge, highlighted how the structure differs from other known monuments. According to Mirror UK, “whilst they do seem to form a perfect geometric shape, they aren’t stacked or connected in the same way”.

The Role Of The Anishinaabe People

The Anishinaabe people, some of the first to inhabit the region, have a unique perspective on the stones. According to Hank, a man with Anishinaabe ancestry, the stones are viewed as “animate objects” that come from the Earth, which is considered sacred.



He explained:” [In Anishabe culture], we refer to stones as animate objects because they come from the mother, the Earth, who is alive.” This spiritual connection with the stones adds a new layer of meaning to the discovery.

A Submerged Monument

The stones were submerged after rising water levels flooded the basin of Lake Michigan. This natural event, which occurred over thousands of years, caused the ancient site to remain hidden for centuries.

Now, with the help of modern technology and underwater archaeology, the site has been brought to light, offering a glimpse into an ancient civilization that existed long before Stonehenge was constructed.