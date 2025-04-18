95% of Flu and Herpes Infection Neutralized by Chewing Gum in Minutes — And It’s FDA-Compliant

A team of scientists at the University of Pennsylvania has developed a new chewing gum that could dramatically reduce the transmission of influenza and herpes simplex viruses. This surprising innovation could provide a low-cost, accessible solution for managing two of the most common and persistent viral threats. The gum is made from Lablab purpureus, commonly known as lablab beans, and it contains a naturally occurring antiviral protein called FRIL.

Targeting Viral Load at the Source

The new research was led by Henry Daniell, the W.D. Miller Professor in the Department of Basic & Translational Sciences at Penn’s School of Dental Medicine. The study, published in Molecular Therapy, builds on the team’s earlier work on a similar antiviral gum aimed at SARS-CoV-2. That formula, which is now in clinical trials, was shown to reduce viral presence in saliva or nasal swabs of COVID-19 patients by over 95 percent.

Using this model, the researchers created a gum targeting HSV-1, HSV-2, H1N1, and H3N2, all of which are transmitted primarily through the mouth. Unlike vaccines that target the immune system, this gum works locally in the oral cavity, a site that plays a central role in transmission for many respiratory and contact-based viruses.

They found that chewing a two-gram tablet containing 40 milligrams of FRIL was enough to reduce viral loads in samples by more than 95 percent—a performance consistent with the earlier COVID-19 results. Importantly, the gum was manufactured as a clinical-grade drug product, complying with FDA requirements for drug safety and formulation.

Engineering and evaluation of anti-viral bean gum.

(Image: Yuwei Guo, Rachel Kulchar, Rahul Singh, and Geetanjali Wakade/Courtesy of Henry Daniell)

From Lab to Real-World Application

Daniell emphasized the significance of focusing on the mouth as a primary pathway of transmission. “Low vaccination rates for influenza viruses and the lack of an HSV vaccine underscore the need for a new approach—one that targets reducing viral loads at the sites where transmission occurs,” the team noted.

The antiviral action of FRIL was consistent and durable throughout testing. Unlike chemical disinfectants or nasal sprays, the gum allows the protein to linger in the oral environment, creating a barrier that traps virus particles directly.

Researchers involved in the project include scientists from both Penn Dental Medicine and Finnish institutions such as the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) and the University of Finland, indicating a growing international collaboration around food-based viral interventions.

Henry Daniell, W.D. Miller Professor in the Department of Basic & Translational Sciences in Penn’s School of Dental Medicine. (Image: Kevin Monko)

Expanding Efforts to Combat Bird Flu

With their earlier success in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and now influenza and herpes viruses, Daniell and his colleagues are turning their attention to a much larger and fast-spreading threat: avian flu.

In just the past three months, over 54 million birds across North America have been affected by the H5N1 virus, and human infections have been reported in both the United States and Canada. The team is exploring the use of lablab bean powder in bird feed, aiming to interrupt virus transmission in poultry and potentially prevent human spillover.

Release of FRIL and total protein from bean gum using chewing simulator ART-5.

Supporting evidence for this application is promising. Previous studies by other researchers have already shown that bean powder containing FRIL can neutralize H5N1 and H7N9, two strains of influenza A that are responsible for bird flu outbreaks in birds and humans alike.

“This is a timely innovation to prevent their infection and transmission,” Daniell said, referring to both human and avian flu viruses.