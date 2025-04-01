73% of German Companies Tried Four-Day Workweek—Now They’re Not Going Back

A six-month experiment in Germany has challenged traditional ideas about the workplace. The pilot program, which tested a four-day workweek across multiple industries, ended with 73% of companies deciding to keep the new schedule permanently.

The trial, launched in February 2024, was carried out in collaboration with Four Day Week Global and involved 45 companies across sectors such as tech, finance, and manufacturing. The results have sparked discussions across Europe about what the future of work might look like.

Less Time, Same Pay—and Equal or Better Output

Germany’s model followed the 100-80-100 framework: workers receive 100% of their pay, while working 80% of the time, in exchange for maintaining 100% productivity.

Despite concerns that shorter hours would lead to missed deadlines or slower performance, most companies saw no negative impact on output. In fact, several organizations reported improved efficiency after implementing smarter workflows.

About 60% of companies reduced the number and length of meetings, while 25% adopted new digital tools to streamline operations. A manufacturing firm in the trial used automation and workflow optimization to eliminate bottlenecks, achieving stronger overall performance.

Employees Report Stronger Well-Being

The shorter week also brought notable health benefits. In surveys conducted after the trial, 90% of employees said their overall well-being had improved, and 83% expressed a desire to keep the schedule permanently.

Workers noted improvements in mental and physical health, including less stress, more sleep, and more time for exercise or family life. One Berlin tech manager described her team as “more motivated” and energized, even after initial hesitation about the change.

One employee shared that the shift allowed her to reconnect with personal goals. “I feel more energized and less stressed overall. It’s amazing how much better I feel,” she said.

Flexible Structure Helped Make It Work

One key reason for the trial’s success was flexibility. Companies were able to tailor the four-day model to their operational needs. Some offered rotating days off, others shifted to 4.5-day weeks, and a few restricted the trial to specific departments.

This adaptable approach was supported by the German Employers’ Association (BDA), which encouraged collaborative negotiations between employers and employees.

The freedom to adjust the model helped reduce friction and made adoption more practical, especially in industries that rely on continuous output.

A Broader Shift in How We Work?

Not all reactions to the trial were positive. Some companies chose not to continue due to economic pressures, and a few researchers cautioned against applying the model universally.

Julia Backmann, a labor market researcher at the University of Münster, said the model may suit some companies, but Germany’s broader economy may not be ready for a nationwide shift. “I still don’t think we should be saying that Germany needs a four-day week for all companies,” she told Bloomberg.

Still, the trial’s overall success echoes similar results from Spain, Portugal, Ireland, South Africa, and Brazil. To date, more than 210 companies globally have tested four-day schedules, with many reporting benefits ranging from better talent recruitment to higher job satisfaction.