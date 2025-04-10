Archaeologists Discover Stunning 7,000-Year-Old Road Built at the Bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

A 7,000-year-old road has been uncovered at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, off the southern coast of Croatia. This monumental discovery opens a new chapter in the study of Neolithic human civilization and the development of transportation infrastructure in prehistoric times. Archaeologists led by Mate Parica of the University of Zadar have revealed that this ancient road connected an island settlement to Korčula Island, a significant area that was once home to hunter-gatherers around 4,900 BC.

The discovery came when Parica examined satellite imagery of the coastline near Korčula and identified what appeared to be a stone road submerged underwater. Upon diving into the site, researchers found stone slabs arranged in a path approximately 4 meters wide, now lying 4 to 5 meters underwater due to rising sea levels. These slabs are thought to have connected a Neolithic settlement on an island to the mainland, revealing new insights into how early humans interacted with their environment.

The Discovery and Initial Analysis

The archaeological team, led by Mate Parica, first suspected the unusual arrangement of stone slabs could be part of a pathway. Upon further investigation, the researchers uncovered stone tools and other artifacts, supporting the hypothesis that this was a deliberately constructed road.

“We found some ceramic objects and flint knives,” Parica said, which helped solidify their belief that the site was not natural but rather an intentionally designed pathway created by early settlers. Parica and his team noted the strategic placement of stone slabs, which led them to conclude that these slabs were part of a larger communication route that connected the man-made island to the mainland.

“There are carefully arranged stone slabs that were part of a four-meter-wide communication that connected the artificially created island to the coast,” the statement added. This discovery suggests that early humans were capable of creating organized transportation routes to connect settlements and resources across the island and mainland.

The Role of Geography in Preservation

One of the most fortunate aspects of this discovery is the location of the site. The area, unlike many other Mediterranean coastal regions, is well protected from the harsh natural elements that would typically wear down such structures over thousands of years.

“The fortunate thing is that this area, unlike most parts of the Mediterranean, is safe from big waves as many islands protect the coast. That certainly helped preserve the site from natural destruction,” Parica explained. This natural protection from coastal erosion and other environmental factors allowed the 7,000-year-old road to remain intact for millennia, offering a rare glimpse into ancient engineering and settlement patterns.

A New Perspective on Early Human Civilization

This discovery significantly changes our understanding of early human activity in the Mediterranean. Transportation infrastructure from the Neolithic period is not commonly found underwater, making this site a crucial addition to the archaeological record. The road’s location and construction suggest that early human societies in this region were more advanced than previously believed, having already developed means of connecting disparate areas across the islands.

This road, alongside the tools and ceramics found on the site, provides valuable evidence of Neolithic trade, communication, and settlement practices. The find highlights how island-based civilizations in the Mediterranean were able to manipulate their environment to suit their growing needs for movement, trade, and interaction.