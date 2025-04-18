Scientists Say a 500-Billion-Year Spin Could Be the Key to the Universe’s Biggest Puzzle

A tiny but radical twist in the fabric of the cosmos could offer a breakthrough in one of astronomy’s most persistent mysteries. According to a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, researchers led by István Szapudi from the University of Hawaiʻi propose that the universe might be rotating—extremely slowly, completing one turn every 500 billion years.

This nearly imperceptible spin could resolve the long-standing Hubble tension, a discrepancy between how fast the universe is expanding today versus what early universe data predicts. If validated, the idea would subtly revise the standard model of cosmology without breaking any known laws of physics.

A Cosmic Spin That Smooths Out the Expansion Puzzle

The Hubble tension refers to a well-documented conflict between two ways of measuring the universe’s expansion rate. Observations of distant supernovae suggest a faster expansion than measurements derived from the cosmic microwave background (CMB)—the leftover light from the Big Bang.

To address this, Szapudi’s team developed a mathematical model based on standard physics, but introduced a slight rotational element. That twist—so slow it would take half a trillion years to complete one spin—was enough to bring both measurements into closer agreement.

“Much to our surprise, we found that our model with rotation resolves the paradox without contradicting current astronomical measurements,” said Szapudi. “Even better, it is compatible with other models that assume rotation.”

No Broken Laws, Just a New Direction

Importantly, this rotational model doesn’t violate general relativity or any known laws of physics. It simply suggests a more nuanced dynamic: the universe may not be expanding purely outward in every direction—but very slightly spiraling.

“To paraphrase the Greek philosopher Heraclitus… perhaps everything really does turn,” Szapudi said, echoing the ancient idea that motion defines the universe.

The next step for the research team is to build detailed computer simulations that can detect subtle observable effects of such a cosmic rotation. These may include minute distortions in the cosmic background, gravitational wave patterns, or previously overlooked irregularities in galactic structures.