Zuckerberg Declares the End of Mobile Phones and Confirms the Tech That’s Replacing Them

For nearly three decades, smartphones have ruled our lives—until now. If Mark Zuckerberg is right, their reign is coming to an end. In less than a decade, he predicts that smart glasses will take over as our main connection to the digital world, making smartphones a thing of the past.

It might sound impossible, but the race has already begun. Meta, Apple, and other tech giants are pouring billions into augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) to make this future a reality. The question is: are we really ready to ditch our phones forever?

Are Smartphones on Their Way Out?

We check them hundreds of times a day. They control our schedules, social lives, and even how we shop, but smartphones are becoming more of a burden than a convenience.

Endless notifications. Screen fatigue. The constant need to be “plugged in.” People are getting tired of staring at a handheld screen all day. Tech insiders believe the next big innovation isn’t upgrading smartphones—it’s replacing them entirely.

Zuckerberg envisions a world where you never have to pull a device out of your pocket again. Instead, all your digital interactions—texts, calls, navigation, entertainment—will be seamlessly displayed in front of your eyes using smart glasses.

Meta’s Orion: The Next Step in AR

Zuckerberg’s vision isn’t just speculation—it’s already taking shape.

Meta’s Orion project, revealed at the Meta Connect 2024 event, is described as the most advanced smart glasses ever built. These futuristic glasses feature holographic displays that project virtual images into the real world, making it possible to text, call, or navigate without reaching for a phone.

Unlike previous AR experiments, Orion isn’t just a gadget—it’s designed to completely replace the smartphone. With eye-tracking, voice commands, and hand gestures, users can interact with digital content effortlessly.

Ray-Ban Meta: Smart Glasses Go Mainstream

Meta isn’t stopping with Orion. The company has also partnered with Ray-Ban to bring smart glasses to the masses. The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses combine Ray-Ban’s signature design with Meta’s AI-driven technology, packing cameras, speakers, and voice control into a stylish frame.

While not as advanced as Orion, these glasses represent a crucial step toward making AR wearables mainstream. If people get comfortable using glasses for music, photos, and calls, the shift away from smartphones will feel more natural.

Apple’s Vision Pro and the AR Race

Meta isn’t alone in this race. Apple’s Vision Pro is a clear sign that the smartphone era is evolving. Unlike Orion, Apple’s headset is bulkier and focused on mixed reality experiences, but it proves that Apple, too, is investing heavily in a future beyond smartphones.

Other companies, including Google and Samsung, are also working on their own AI-powered smart glasses, all aiming for the same goal: freeing users from their phones.

Can AI and AR Make This Possible?

Smart glasses won’t just be screens strapped to your face—they’ll be AI-powered personal assistants.

Voice commands will replace touchscreen taps.

will replace touchscreen taps. Instant translations will remove language barriers in real time.

will remove language barriers in real time. AI overlays will enhance the world around you, providing information before you even ask for it.

It’s a vision of a world where technology integrates seamlessly into real life, rather than keeping people glued to their screens.

Imagine walking down the street, and directions appear in your vision—no need to check Google Maps. You glance at a restaurant, and its menu and reviews pop up instantly. A friend messages you, and the text appears in your peripheral vision, no phone required.

Will Smartphones Really Disappear?

Not so fast. Right now, smart glasses face huge challenges—battery life, processing power, and major privacy concerns. Would you be comfortable with always-on cameras and AI tracking everything you see?

Plus, history shows that old tech doesn’t vanish overnight. Landlines survived for decades after mobile phones took over. Some people still prefer desktops to laptops. The smartphone might not disappear completely—but it could fade into the background as glasses take center stage.