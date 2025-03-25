New ‘wooly Devil’ Sunflower Discovered In Texas Desert For The First Time In 50 Years

A new species of sunflower, Ovicula biradiata, has been identified in Big Bend National Park, Texas. This discovery, made by a park volunteer, marks the first new genus of plant documented in a U.S. national park in almost 50 years. Known as the “wooly devil,” this unique species adds a fascinating chapter to the biodiversity of the Chihuahuan Desert, a region already home to numerous iconic desert species.

The Discovery of the Wooly Devil

The wooly devil was first observed in March 2024 by Deb Manley, a volunteer at Big Bend National Park. After sharing her discovery on iNaturalist, a citizen science platform, botanists confirmed that the plant was a completely new genus and species.

The small, fuzzy flower quickly became an object of fascination due to its distinctive appearance and its ability to bloom rapidly after rainfall. This discovery is rare, especially in such well-documented regions, making it a significant find for both the local ecosystem and the broader scientific community.

The plant’s scientific name, Ovicula biradiata, reflects its unique characteristics. “Ovicula” translates to “tiny sheep,” referring to the wool-like hairs on its leaves, while “biradiata” denotes the two ray florets on each flower.

Adaptations for Survival in Harsh Deserts

Big Bend National Park is renowned for its extreme desert landscape. The Chihuahuan Desert, one of the largest warm deserts in North America, is home to many species adapted to survive under harsh conditions. The wooly devil is no exception. It thrives in rocky, arid soils, blooming only after rainfall, when the desert briefly comes to life.

According to the study published in PhytoKeys, “Plants that thrive in deserts are often quite unique, having evolved specific mechanisms to withstand the extreme drought-and-deluge conditions of these arid landscapes—from water-storing structures to rapid life cycles triggered by rain,” explained Isaac Lichter Marck, a study co-author.

A Rare and Valuable Discovery

The discovery of Ovicula biradiata is significant not only because it adds a new species to science, but also because it emphasizes the importance of continued exploration in well-studied regions.



The last discovery of a new genus in a U.S. national park occurred in 1976, in Death Valley National Park. This highlights how even familiar ecosystems can still harbor hidden surprises, underscoring the need for continued scientific investigation.

“Many assume that the plants and animals within our country’s national parks have probably been documented by now, scientists still make surprising new discoveries in these iconic protected landscapes,” said the plant taxonomist at the California Academy of Sciences.

Vulnerable to Climate Change

While the wooly devil’s survival strategies make it well-suited to desert conditions, the plant is not immune to the impacts of climate change. Desert plants like Ovicula biradiata are particularly vulnerable to rising temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns.

Currently, the wooly devil has only been observed in a few isolated locations within the northernmost part of Big Bend. This makes it all the more vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Researchers fear that the plant could be in danger of disappearing before scientists fully understand its life cycle.

Potential Medicinal Benefits

Beyond its ecological significance, the wooly devil may offer valuable insights into the medicinal properties of desert plants.



Early studies have shown that the plant contains glandular structures that are known to produce compounds with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory effects in other members of the sunflower family.

If further research confirms these properties, the wooly devil could become an important resource for medical science, particularly in the field of natural medicines.

Conserving plants like the wooly devil is crucial not just for preserving biodiversity, but also for safeguarding potentially life-saving resources.