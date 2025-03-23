Why We Sleep More but Feel More Tired Than Our Prehistoric Ancestors—And Why We’re Paying for It

When we think of our prehistoric ancestors, we imagine them being so exhausted after a day of hunting, gathering, and surviving that sleep must have come easily. No smartphones, no distractions, and certainly no endless scrolling on TikTok. They probably had peaceful, undisturbed nights. But in the age of modern technology, are we really getting better rest, or are we just more tired than ever?

The Sleep Paradox: More Sleep, More Fatigue

A recent study challenges the assumption that we’re getting less sleep than our ancient ancestors. In fact, modern humans sleep more—on average, about 45 minutes longer per night—than hunter-gatherers of the past.

Yet, despite sleeping longer, many of us feel increasingly tired and restless. This paradox, highlighted in a study published in Proceedings B by the Royal Society, reveals a fascinating shift: modern societies may be sleeping more efficiently, but our biological rhythms are out of sync, leaving us feeling drained.

How Much Sleep Do We Really Need?

The study analyzed 54 different studies on sleep from across the globe, comparing industrialized societies with more traditional hunter-gatherer societies. The results show that people in the West are sleeping an average of 7.1 hours per night.

In comparison, groups like the Himba people of Namibia sleep just 5.5 hours a night. Interestingly, even though people in industrialized societies sleep more, they experience better sleep efficiency, with 88% of their time in bed being actual sleep, compared to just 74% for modern hunter-gatherers.

So, it seems like we’re getting more out of our sleep. But here’s the catch—our circadian rhythms, which regulate our body’s natural sleep-wake cycles, are getting disrupted, and that’s causing all kinds of issues.

The Cost of Modern Convenience

While modern life has brought some undeniable benefits, such as better sleep environments with air conditioning and comfortable mattresses, it has also introduced new disruptors. Artificial light from screens, street lamps, and even our devices plays a significant role in throwing off our natural sleep cycles.

Researchers have found that our circadian rhythms are significantly disrupted by these modern light sources, making it harder for us to feel truly rested, even if we’re getting enough hours of sleep.

It turns out that stress, technology, and the constant demands of modern life might be far more disruptive to our sleep than we thought. Smartphones, for example, are the perfect culprit. With blue light emission and constant notifications, they keep us awake, making it harder to get quality rest.

So, despite our longer sleep durations, we may still feel less refreshed because our internal clocks are out of alignment.

Could We Benefit From a Return to Nature?

What if we tried to mimic the natural sleep patterns of our ancestors? Would it help us get better rest? Some researchers think so. In fact, another study conducted in 2015 suggests that temperature played a crucial role in sleep for hunter-gatherers.

When temperatures dropped at night, early humans slept more deeply, leading to a more restful night’s sleep. But in modern environments, climate control through heating and air conditioning has removed this natural sleep-regulating factor.

So, is it time to abandon our comfy beds, air-conditioned homes, and smartphones to achieve better sleep? Perhaps, but making small changes to reduce artificial light exposure and embrace natural sleep patterns could be a good start. Maybe even trying something simple, like opening your curtains to let in the morning light, could help sync your biological clock with the sun.

Reconnecting with Natural Rhythms

In conclusion, modern life has undoubtedly brought both advancements and setbacks for our sleep. We sleep more, but our circadian rhythms are constantly challenged by artificial light, technology, and stress.

While it’s unlikely we’ll give up our cozy modern comforts, taking steps to reconnect with the natural world—like limiting screen time before bed and embracing natural light—could help us regain some of the restful sleep our ancestors enjoyed.

If you’re feeling tired despite sleeping enough, maybe it’s time to reconsider the impact of your daily routines and take a step back to reconnect with nature. Could the solution to better sleep lie in simply taking a break from the technology that surrounds us? It’s worth considering.