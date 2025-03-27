Why More People Are Choosing Dogs Over Kids – Is Parenthood Becoming Obsolete?

In many Western countries, the number of dogs is on the rise, while the number of children is steadily declining. This curious trend raises a compelling question: are people choosing dogs over children, or is something deeper going on? A study published in the journal Current Directions in Psychological Science explores these ideas, offering new insights into the cultural shifts influencing modern family dynamics.

Emotional Shifts in Family Dynamics

Professor Enikő Kubinyi, a researcher at Eötvös Loránd University, has an intriguing theory on the relationship between falling birth rates and rising dog ownership. According to Kubinyi, the increase in dog ownership is not just a simple cause-and-effect scenario, but rather reflects broader emotional changes in society.

Dogs are no longer just pets for many people—they are seen as integral members of the family. “Nineteen percent of childless adults, and ten percent of parents, value their dog more than any human,” Kubinyi points out, referencing surveys from Hungary.

This shift towards dogs as emotional anchors is significant, as it signals a transformation in how people connect with others. In some cases, individuals prioritize their relationship with their dogs over relationships with humans. This emotional reorientation hints at deeper needs for companionship and affection in modern society.

Dogs as Social Connectors

Dogs, in this new cultural context, are also playing an increasingly vital role in social interactions. Kubinyi highlights that dog ownership fosters more human interaction, particularly through activities like dog walking, which naturally leads to more socializing.

Dogs, she says, serve as “social glue” in modern life. They help build and maintain human connections, especially in a time when traditional social networks seem to be weakening.

However, there is a flip side to this dynamic. Over-reliance on dogs for emotional support can sometimes have negative consequences, including the potential for isolation. Issues such as barking or aggression in pets can unintentionally push owners further away from other people, rather than bringing them closer.

So, while dogs help create bonds, they can also exacerbate social isolation when their behavioral issues are not addressed.

A Practice for Parenthood

Interestingly, Kubinyi’s theory also posits that dogs may not be replacing children at all. Instead, they might be acting as a “practice child” for some individuals and couples.

She argues that owning a dog is sometimes seen as a stepping stone toward parenthood. “Families with children are more likely to own dogs,” Kubinyi explains, suggesting that the act of raising a dog helps prepare people for raising a child.

Moreover, there’s an intriguing social aspect to dog ownership: research indicates that women tend to find men with dogs more attractive, which could potentially lead to more partnerships and fatherhood. In this sense, dogs may not just support family life; they may even encourage it.

Cultural Shifts and the Changing Role of Dogs

The role of dogs in society has evolved significantly. As Kubinyi notes, dogs are increasingly being viewed as children, a shift that is reflected in the rise of terms like “dog moms” and “dog dads” in popular culture. The pet industry has also flourished in response to this shift, indicating how central dogs have become to many people’s emotional well-being.

In particular, the popularity of small, baby-faced dog breeds can be attributed to their ability to evoke nurturing instincts in humans. However, Kubinyi warns that this trend may have unintended consequences.

Over-caring for pets—particularly those with health issues—can sometimes lead to stress for both the pet and the owner. This underscores the importance of understanding that while dogs may offer companionship, they are not children and should not be treated as such.

The Need for Stronger Social Support

Kubinyi suggests that the growing reliance on dogs for emotional support is symptomatic of a larger societal issue: the weakening of human social networks and caregiving structures.

“The changing role of dog ownership suggests that people in Western societies experience a significant lack of caregiving and social support,” Kubinyi says. As human connections become more strained, many individuals turn to dogs and other pets as emotional substitutes.

Both Kubinyi and other experts advocate for stronger social support systems, urging that dog ownership should not be seen as a replacement for human relationships, but rather as a way to enhance them. Dogs should help people connect, not push them further into isolation.

Connecting the Dots

The growing trend of dog ownership mirrors a broader cultural shift. It reflects humans’ deep-seated emotional need for care, connection, and love.

Dogs have evolved from being simple pets to becoming central figures in our emotional lives, playing roles that go beyond mere companionship. Whether serving as practice children or as emotional anchors, dogs are becoming increasingly essential in the lives of many people.