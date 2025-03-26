Webb Spots Neptune’s Ghostly Auroras for the First Time—And They’re Nothing Like Earth’s

For the first time ever, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured vivid auroras swirling in Neptune’s upper atmosphere—revealing a phenomenon that had eluded astronomers for decades. As reported by NASA Science, Webb’s near-infrared instruments have confirmed the existence of these ghostly lights and opened a new window into the ice giant’s strange magnetic world.

A Hidden Glow Revealed After 35 years

Hints of auroral activity on Neptune first appeared during the Voyager 2 flyby in 1989, but direct confirmation remained out of reach—until now. Using the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) in June 2023, Webb revealed bright, unmistakable auroras dancing in Neptune’s upper atmosphere.

“Turns out, actually imaging the auroral activity on Neptune was only possible with Webb’s near-infrared sensitivity,” said Henrik Melin, lead author of the study. “It was so stunning to not just see the auroras, but the detail and clarity of the signature really shocked me.”

These auroras appear as cyan-colored splotches in the Webb data and are the result of charged particles, mostly from the Sun, slamming into Neptune’s atmosphere and releasing energy in the form of light.

At the left, an enhanced-color image of Neptune from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. At the right, that image is combined with data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. The cyan splotches, which represent auroral activity, and white clouds, are data from Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), overlayed on top of the full image of the planet from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3.

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Heidi Hammel (AURA), Henrik Melin (Northumbria University), Leigh Fletcher (University of Leicester), Stefanie Milam (NASA-GSFC)

The Key Signal: A Glowing Molecular Tracer

Webb’s most important discovery wasn’t just the image—it was the detection of a clear emission line from H₃⁺, a charged form of hydrogen that has long been considered a definitive marker of auroral activity on gas giants.

“H₃⁺ has been a clear signifier on all the gas giants—Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus,” said Heidi Hammel, interdisciplinary scientist for the Webb mission. “Only with a machine like Webb have we finally gotten that confirmation on Neptune.”

What makes the detection even more fascinating is where the auroras are located. Unlike Earth’s auroras, which hug the poles, Neptune’s appear closer to mid-latitudes—regions roughly aligned with South America on our planet.

This unusual positioning is due to Neptune’s wildly tilted magnetic field, discovered by Voyager 2, which sits 47 degrees off the planet’s rotation axis. As a result, auroras can form far from the expected polar regions, making them harder to detect and even harder to predict.

A Shockingly Cold Atmosphere May Explain the Mystery

Webb didn’t just find the glow—it measured the temperature of Neptune’s ionosphere for the first time since 1989. The results were jaw-dropping.

“I was astonished—Neptune’s upper atmosphere has cooled by several hundreds of degrees,” Melin said. “In fact, the temperature in 2023 was just over half of that in 1989.”

That extreme cold likely dimmed the auroras beyond the reach of earlier telescopes. The finding suggests that Neptune’s atmosphere is more dynamic and changeable than scientists ever realized, even though the planet sits 30 times farther from the Sun than Earth.

This dramatic cooling not only explains the missing auroras—it opens up new questions about how solar activity affects ice giants over time, and how deep the Sun’s influence really reaches.

Unlocking the Magnetic Heart of a Distant Giant

Webb’s discovery is more than just a pretty picture—it could hold the key to unraveling the origin of Neptune’s highly tilted and asymmetric magnetic field, one of the strangest in the solar system.

With this new infrared window open, scientists plan to observe Neptune across a full solar cycle, an 11-year period that tracks changes in the Sun’s activity. Over time, this could help explain why Neptune’s magnetism behaves so differently from that of other planets—and even hint at what’s happening deep below the clouds.

“As we look ahead and dream of future missions to Uranus and Neptune, we now know how important it will be to have instruments tuned to the wavelengths of infrared light,” said Leigh Fletcher, co-author of the study. “This observatory has finally opened the window onto this last, previously hidden ionosphere of the giant planets.”

With one of the solar system’s final auroral mysteries now in view, Webb is continuing to rewrite what we thought we knew about the frozen frontiers of our planetary neighborhood.