“We Can Stay Under Hot Water for an Hour If We Want To”: These 2 Engineers Invent a Shower That Uses a Maximum of 5L of Water

A French start-up is reinventing the daily shower with a bold promise: stay under hot water for an hour if you want—without wasting a single extra drop. Thanks to a closed-loop filtration system that recycles just 5 liters of water, this cyclical shower is designed to combine comfort, sustainability, and cost efficiency, all in one sleek unit.

One Button, One Loop: How the Shower Works

At the core of this innovation is a simple mechanism. When the recycling mode is activated by pressing a button, a clapet (valve) closes at the base of the shower.

The used water is then collected, pumped, filtered, disinfected, and reheated—all inside the column of the shower. The treated water is immediately sent back to the showerhead in a continuous loop.

The filter is easily removable and designed for regular cleaning—not replacement. The system also features a heating resistance to maintain water temperature during long showers, ensuring that comfort is never compromised.

There are two modes available:

Classic mode , where used water is flushed to the drain—perfect for washing or when the water is too dirty to reuse.

, where used water is flushed to the drain—perfect for washing or when the water is too dirty to reuse. Recycling mode, ideal for relaxation, where the water cycles locally in real-time with no need for external plumbing.

And for those wondering: yes, the team recommends sticking to classic mode for bathroom breaks. “It would be like peeing in your bath otherwise,” they note.

Saving Water and Energy, Not Just Time

In France, a standard shower consumes between 60 and 80 liters of water. With this system, users can cut their water and energy use by up to 70%, making it especially relevant at a time when prices are climbing.

Take Toulouse, for example: from June to September 2024, water prices rose by 42% to discourage excess consumption during droughts. In this context, a system that lets you relax without draining resources suddenly feels not just clever—but necessary.

From School Project to Industrial Launch

This invention wasn’t born in a tech lab but in the bathroom of Antoine, one of the co-creators. Alongside a fellow INSA engineering student and longtime friend, he began prototyping in his final year of studies. It was a true DIY operation: late nights, side projects, and a lot of trial and error.

For a year, they worked on the system like a weekend project. But eventually, the passion project became a full-time mission. Four years later, the pair is preparing to launch their first industrial preseries, with10 units currently in production.

Today, they’re inspecting metal plates and final fittings for those first installations, ensuring every detail—from folding precision to assembly tolerances—is ready for delivery.

Not Just Eco-Friendly, but Desirable

The team insists that their goal wasn’t just technical—it was cultural. They wanted to prove that ecological innovation can also improve quality of life. Instead of asking users to shorten their showers, they offer a way to extend them—responsibly. They hope this attitude will help people reconsider not just their shower habits, but their entire relationship with water.

Across homes, drinking-quality water is used for everything: cleaning, cooking, flushing toilets. But in many cases, such purity is unnecessary. The cyclical shower helps shift this mindset by demonstrating that filtered, disinfected water is perfectly safe—and far more efficient—for hygiene.

It also helps users visualize the hidden energy cost behind water: from pumping and chlorinating, to transport and waste. Every liter counts, and every saved liter reduces environmental impact at multiple levels.

Pricing, Returns, and a Solar-Panel Mindset

At €3,000, the cyclical shower is clearly a long-term investment. But the founders argue that the price is justified: the product is designed and manufactured in France, and built to last. On their website, a savings simulator helps potential buyers calculate their return on investment based on water and energy rates—just like with solar panels or heat pumps.

While private buyers don’t yet qualify for subsidies, the company is optimistic about future support via France Rénov’. In the meantime, hotels and businesses can already benefit from assistance via ADEME, regional grants, or water agency programs.

A National Award for a Bathroom Breakthrough

In May 2024, the team’s efforts were recognized on a national stage: they took second prize at the Concours Lépine, winning a gold medal specifically for their water sensor technology. For two engineers who started with a sketchbook and a screwdriver, the award is a meaningful milestone.

It’s also a tribute to their school, their families, and everyone who supported the idea of reinventing the most ordinary room in the house—one drop at a time.