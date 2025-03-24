“We Can Finally See the Very First Moment”: Scientists Capture the Birth of the Universe with Unprecedented Precision

In a major breakthrough for cosmology, scientists have captured an image that reveals the universe’s earliest moments with remarkable precision. Thanks to advanced telescopes, particularly the Atacama Cosmology Telescope (ACT) in Chile, astronomers can now look deeper into the cosmos than ever before, uncovering new insights into the birth and evolution of the universe.

Unveiling the First Moments of the Universe

The exploration of the universe has always captivated humanity, but with recent technological advancements, scientists are now able to make discoveries that were once thought impossible.

The ACT telescope has been a key player in these breakthroughs, capturing incredibly detailed images of the universe’s earliest structures.

These images provide a never-before-seen view of the variations in density within the universe’s primordial state, offering a deeper understanding of its composition and evolution.

The Cosmic Microwave Background: A glimpse into the past

The early universe was a place so hot and dense that light could not travel freely. It wasn’t until approximately 380,000 years after the Big Bang that the universe cooled enough for light to escape, leaving behind an imprint known as the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB).

This faint radiation offers a unique snapshot of the universe at this crucial time, serving as a “fossil” light from the early cosmos. Previous telescopes, such as the NASA Cosmic Background Explorer (COBE) and the European Space Agency‘s Planck satellite, mapped the CMB with growing precision.

But now, the ACT telescope has taken this effort to the next level, capturing the first-ever detailed images of density fluctuations in the early universe.

A piece of the new image that shows the vibration directions (or polarization) of the radiation. The zoom-in on the right is 10 degrees high. Polarized light vibrates in a particular direction; blue shows where the surrounding light’s vibration directions are angled towards it, like spokes on a bicycle; orange shows places where the vibration directions circle around it. (Image credit: ACT Collaboration; ESA/Planck Collaboration.)

Act’s Revolutionary Discoveries

The images captured by the ACT telescope revealed unexpected variations in density across the universe’s early stage. Far from being uniform, the universe exhibited regions with varying densities, and these fluctuations played a key role in the formation of cosmic structures.

The denser areas attracted more matter, eventually leading to the creation of vast clouds of hydrogen and helium. Under the force of gravity, these clouds collapsed to form the first stars.

These findings not only support the predictions of the standard model of cosmology, but they also refine our understanding of the universe’s age, which is approximately 13.8 billion years.

However, this discovery also brings to light a major unresolved issue in cosmology—the Hubble tension. This refers to the discrepancy between the different measurements of the universe’s expansion rate, and it continues to stir debates among scientists.

On the left is part of the new half-sky image from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope, added to measurements from the Planck satellite. Three wavelengths of light have been combined together to highlight the Milky Way in purple and the cosmic microwave background in grey. The sky is rotated to highlight the part of the Milky Way that is home to the Orion Nebula, shown in the 5-degree-high zoom-in on the right (Image credit: ACT Collaboration; ESA/Planck Collaboration)

The Quest for Dark Matter and Dark Energy

Perhaps the most profound implications of these discoveries lie in their potential to shed light on dark matter and dark energy, two of the most mysterious components of the universe.

Though invisible to direct observation, dark matter and dark energy make up the majority of the universe’s mass and energy. The fluctuations in the CMB detected by the ACT telescope provide valuable clues that could lead to a deeper understanding of these unseen forces.

As technology continues to improve, scientists hope that future observatories like the Simons Observatory, a next-generation telescope, will provide even more precise measurements and insights into the nature of dark matter and dark energy. These advancements could revolutionize our understanding of the universe’s structure and the forces driving its expansion.