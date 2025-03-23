Tiny Relative Of Early Human May Have Fallen Prey To A Leopard

The fossilized remains of one of the smallest known human relatives have been unearthed in South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind, revealing a startling picture of life and death nearly 2 million years ago.



The young adult female Paranthropus robustus, identified from partial leg and hip bones, stood at only 3 feet, 4.5 inches tall (1.03 meters), making her smaller than even the famous Lucy or the so-called hobbits of Indonesia.

From Hip To Foot: How This Hominin May Have Moved

The fossilized remains—hip, femur, and tibia—were recovered from the Swartkrans cave system, a major paleoanthropological site within the Cradle of Humankind.



These bones, dated between 1.7 and 2.3 million years ago, are rarely preserved in this species, making this find particularly valuable. The individual, labeled SWT1/HR-2, was likely a young adult female.

“These small early hominin individuals are reconstructed as shorter and stockier than modern human ‘pygmies’,” or groups of people with an average male height under 4 feet, 11 inches inches (150 centimeters)” said Travis Pickering, a paleoanthropologist at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. “SWT1/HR-2, was probably similarly built — short and stocky.”

A fragment of a hip bone from the newly discovered P. robustus skeleton from Swartkrans, South Africa.

Not Just Walking: A Climber Too

According to the study published in the Journal of Human Evolution, the morphology of the pelvis indicates a robust structure built for upright walking. Yet, her leg bones are more slender—an unusual combination that puzzled researchers.

“She was certainly robust in the pelvis and at the hip joint,” Pickering noted. “However, her leg bones are not as remarkable in this regard — and this is one of the quizzical things about the fossils.”

The contrast suggests P. robustus likely moved primarily on two feet but retained some climbing abilities, perhaps as an adaptation to evade predators or forage in trees.

Evidence Of A Violent End

Detailed analysis of the fossil bones revealed marks consistent with carnivore activity. Researchers believe the young female may have been killed and partially eaten by a leopard, whose behavior often includes attacking prey near cave entrances and dragging carcasses into trees.



The estimated weight of SWT1/HR-2, around 60.4 pounds (27.4 kg), would have matched a leopard’s preferred prey range.

Similar puncture marks have been found on other fossils at Swartkrans. C.K. Brain, a co-author of the study, had previously argued that these matched the dental impressions of leopard teeth.

Why So Small?

Current interpretations of the fossils raise important questions about body size in P. robustus. There is no evidence suggesting insular dwarfism, the evolutionary process thought to explain the size of Homo floresiensis.

Researchers propose that the small stature may result from natural variation within the species or from specific environmental and developmental conditions.

“It may reflect natural variation within the species, population-level differences, or environmental influences such as nutrition or developmental constraints,” said Jason Heaton, a paleoanthropologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

More excavations could provide additional skeletal material from SWT1/HR-2, helping to clarify whether she was representative of her species or an outlier.