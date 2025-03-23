This New Ai Can Predict The Weather Better Than Supercomputers

A new AI-powered weather prediction system called Aardvark Weather is outperforming traditional supercomputers in speed, efficiency and accessibility, opening the door to democratized and energy-efficient forecasting around the globe.

From Raw Data To Real-time Forecasts

Aardvark Weather takes a different path from conventional forecasting models that rely on complex physics simulations. Instead of running vast computations on supercomputers for hours, this new system ingests raw data and turns it into forecasts using machine learning. The result is a faster, lighter and more energy-efficient pipeline.

Lightweight Power On A Desktop Machine

In contrast to traditional systems like the Global Forecast System (GFS), which demand massive computing infrastructure, Aardvark requires only a fraction of the data and can operate on a standard desktop.



According to the research team at the University of Cambridge, the AI model functions on just 8% of the observational data used by standard systems — yet still matches or outperforms their results in global forecasting accuracy.

Speed And Sustainability Combined

The benefits of Aardvark extend beyond performance. It generates forecasts tens of times faster and consumes thousands of times less energy, according to findings published in Nature. By bypassing traditional atmospheric physics modeling, it shortens the prediction process from hours to minutes, significantly reducing energy consumption.

“The weather forecasting systems we all rely on have been developed over decades, but in just 18 months, we’ve been able to build something that’s competitive with the best of these systems, using just a tenth of the data on a desktop computer,” explained Richard Turner, an engineer at the University of Cambridge.

A Few Trade-offs — For Now

That said, the current version of Aardvark operates at a lower spatial resolution than some leading models. Its 1.5-degree prediction grid covers broader regions than the 0.25-degree grid used by the GFS, which may limit precision in highly localized forecasts. Even so, researchers note the model’s ability to incorporate regional data could close this gap over time.

“These results are just the beginning of what Aardvark can achieve. This end-to-end learning approach can be easily applied to other weather forecasting problems, for example hurricanes, wildfires, and tornadoes. Beyond weather, its applications extend to broader Earth system forecasting, including air quality, ocean dynamics, and sea ice prediction,” explained co-author Anna Allen, of the University of Cambridge.

Forecasting For The Rest Of The World

In regions where supercomputers are out of reach, Aardvark could become a game changer. Scott Hosking of The Alan Turing Institute highlights the potential to bring accurate forecasting to underserved and data-sparse parts of the world.



By enabling real-time weather predictions on ordinary computers, this approach makes high-performance forecasting globally accessible — with far-reaching implications for agriculture, disaster response, and infrastructure planning.

Global weather systems are becoming more unpredictable and more extreme. Tools like “Aardvark’s breakthrough is not just about speed, it’s about access.”