They Thought It Was Just Ice… Then the Robot Sent Back These Images

Scientists have unveiled unprecedented ice shapes under Antarctica’s Dotson Ice Shelf, using an autonomous submersible called Ran. This first-of-its-kind mission has delivered high-resolution sonar maps that challenge existing theories about glacial melting and hint at deeper complexities in the forces shaping the frozen continent.

A Submersible Journey Into The Unknown

According to the study published in Science Advances, the submersible Ran embarked on a 27-day mission beneath the Dotson Ice Shelf in West Antarctica, navigating over 1,000 kilometers and reaching 17 kilometers into the ice shelf’s cavity.



Armed with advanced multibeam sonar, Ran captured never-before-seen visuals of the glacier’s underside. These images revealed unexpected textures and landscapes – far from the smooth, featureless base researchers had anticipated.

“By navigating the submersible into the cavity, we were able to get high-resolution maps of the ice underside. It’s a bit like seeing the back of the moon for the first time,” said Professor Anna Wåhlin, lead author and oceanographer at the University of Gothenburg.

Shapes That Defy Expectations

Instead of uniform ice, the underside revealed a stunning array of ridges, plateaus, valleys, and dune-like structures. Scientists also observed peculiar swirls and scoops in the ice, tracing the flow of meltwater beneath the shelf.



These features are believed to result from interactions between underwater currents and the ice, potentially influenced by the Coriolis effect – the deflection of moving water caused by Earth’s rotation. The findings call into question previous models of glacier melting.

“For us, it’s not just a new discovery, but also a wake-up call that many previous assumptions about melting of glacier undersides are falling short,” Wåhlin emphasized.

An Ambitious Mission Cut Short

The expedition was part of the TARSAN project, which focuses on atmospheric and oceanic processes affecting the Thwaites and Dotson glaciers. The team had planned a follow-up mission in January 2024. Unfortunately, Ran disappeared under the ice after only one additional dive, cutting the campaign short.

“Although we got valuable data back, we did not get all we had hoped for,” Wåhlin acknowledged. Still, the initial data offers a goldmine of insights and raises pressing questions for glaciologists and climate scientists alike.

A Glimpse Into Earth’s Icy Past And Future

The strange formations beneath Dotson offer not only a glimpse into the present-day mechanics of ice melt, but could also reflect long-term environmental shifts. Understanding how meltwater carves such patterns is vital for improving predictive models.



These insights could help reduce uncertainties around future global sea level projections, an issue central to climate risk planning. The research team stresses the urgency of continued exploration.

The Antarctic frontier continues to command global attention, and studies like this offer more than just scientific milestones — they serve as a stark reminder of how little we truly understand about the planet’s frozen underworld.

Powered by emerging technologies and strengthened by international collaboration, the next chapter in polar exploration may soon unveil even more revelations from the depths of the ice.













