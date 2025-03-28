A joint investigation by MIT’s Media Lab and OpenAI suggests that a small but growing group of people are developing emotional bonds and signs of addiction from interacting with conversational AI like ChatGPT on a daily basis.

From Science Fiction to Emotional Reality

In films like Her, artificial intelligence becomes more than a machine — it becomes a companion. This new study indicates that such scenarios may be less fictional than once thought.

As chatbots evolve to support natural conversations, not only through written text but now also via voice, users are starting to experience more than just functional assistance. They’re beginning to form emotional connections that blur the line between tool and relationship.

40 Million Conversations Under the Microscope

Researchers from MIT and OpenAI carried out two coordinated studies to investigate how people relate to ChatGPT. The first involved analyzing 40 million anonymous interactions with the chatbot. Out of these, 4,000 users completed a detailed questionnaire to reflect on their perception of the tool.

The second study followed a cohort of 1,000 volunteers over one month, tracking their usage patterns and emotional responses to the AI over time. This dual approach allowed scientists to look at both large-scale patterns and more intimate behavioral insights.

Heavy Usage Linked to Loneliness and Emotional Attachment

Across both studies, a clear pattern emerged: people who use ChatGPT more frequently tend to report higher levels of loneliness and emotional dependency. Researchers described some of these interactions as “problematic use,” a term used to characterize a form of behavioral addiction.

While the vast majority of users showed no signs of concern, a smaller group stood out. These individuals used the AI intensively, often multiple times per day, and exhibited signs of attachment that mirrored human relationships.

Voice Mode Appears Less Harmful than Text

Interestingly, the way users communicate with ChatGPT plays a significant role in the emotional impact. Those who interacted with the AI via its voice mode reported feeling less lonely and less emotionally dependent than those who only used text. Yet the nature of the conversation also shaped the outcome.

People engaging in personal conversations felt lonelier afterward, although they reported lower emotional dependence. On the other hand, non-personal chats were linked with stronger feelings of dependency, despite offering less emotional depth.

These findings reveal the subtle psychological mechanisms at play when humans interact with machines.

A Small Group Sees the Chatbot as a Friend

The researchers identified a small but notable subset of users who consistently rely on ChatGPT’s voice mode in an intense and emotionally involved manner. Many of these users openly agreed with statements like, “I consider ChatGPT my friend.”

These individuals displayed repeated patterns of interaction marked by emotional reliance, suggesting a shift from practical use to something more personal and potentially addictive. In these cases, the chatbot was no longer just a tool — it became a digital companion.

Interface Design Can Affect Mental Well-Being

One of the study’s most significant takeaways is that the design of the chatbot interface, including its mode of interaction, can influence the mental health of users.

Even though emotional engagement remains rare among most people, the choice between voice or text and the type of conversations users initiate can steer their psychological responses. This raises broader questions about how AI systems should be built, especially as their emotional realism continues to improve.

For developers and researchers alike, the findings mark a pivotal moment in understanding how artificial intelligence interacts not just with human tasks, but with human emotions.