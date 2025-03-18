The European Space Agency Is Paying Volunteers 5,000 Euros for 10 Days of Bed Rest

The European Space Agency (ESA) has launched a unique study, offering 5,000 euros to volunteers who are willing to lie down on a waterbed for 10 days. This experiment, which is part of ESA’s Vivaldi III campaign, aims to simulate the effects of spaceflight on the human body, a critical step in preparing astronauts for long-duration missions.

The Vivaldi III Experiment: Simulating Spaceflight

The experiment is being conducted at the Medes space clinic in Toulouse, France, as part of ESA’s Vivaldi III initiative. Volunteers are placed in containers filled with water, designed to simulate the sensation of weightlessness.

“During Vivaldi III, 10 volunteers lie down in containers similar to bathtubs covered with a waterproof fabric. This keeps them dry and evenly suspended in water,” ESA explained.

The design of the experiment creates an experience closely resembling the conditions astronauts face aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Participants are submerged up to their torso, with their heads and arms floating above water, mimicking the floating sensation in space.

Volunteers’ Experience: A Reclined Journey into Space

Although the idea of lying down for 10 days may sound restful, the experience is far from ordinary. Volunteers are supported by floating boards and neck pillows for meals, and they remain in a laid-back position throughout the study.

For bathroom breaks, volunteers are transferred to a trolley while keeping their reclined posture intact. Despite the isolation, volunteers are allowed to use their phones to maintain contact with loved ones during the study.

After the 10-day dry immersion period, participants undergo an additional five days of post-weightlessness simulation measurements and recovery, followed by a follow-up visit 10 days later to track any lingering effects.

The Science Behind Dry Immersion: Understanding Spaceflight’s Impact

The Vivaldi III experiment is not just a test of endurance; it plays a pivotal role in understanding the physiological impacts of spaceflight. ESA aims to assess how the human body adapts to the weightlessness of space and how to mitigate the negative effects.

“By extending the duration of dry immersion and comparing it to bed rest, we are refining our understanding of how these analogues simulate life in space, the different physiological effects and how they complement each other,” said Ann-Kathrin Vlacil, ESA’s team leader for enabling science in human exploration.

The experiment’s findings will help ESA develop preventive measures to ensure astronauts’ health and performance during space missions. The study also contributes to the broader field of space research, improving the understanding of how prolonged weightlessness affects muscle strength, bone density, and cardiovascular health.

Scientific immersion for Vivaldi bedrest study.

The Role of Volunteers: A Critical Part of Space Exploration

The study focuses on male volunteers between the ages of 20 and 40, with specific physical criteria, such as a height between 1.65 meters and 1.80 meters and a Body Mass Index (BMI) ranging from 20 to 26. Participants also must be free of allergies and dietary restrictions. The recruitment process for Vivaldi III began last year, with only these specific participants being eligible.

While this may seem like a strange experiment, the data gathered will be crucial for preparing astronauts for long-term space missions, particularly those heading to the Moon, Mars, or beyond.

With space travel expected to extend over months or even years in the future, understanding how the human body reacts to extended periods of weightlessness is essential for maintaining astronaut health during missions.