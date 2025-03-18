A Network Connection 10 to 100 Times Faster than a Conventional Starlink Antenna, and for Much Less: Taara Breaks Away from Google to Shine Alone with Its Lasers

On March 17, 2025, Taara officially severed its ties with Alphabet, the parent company of Google, to become an independent entity. Known for its innovative use of laser technology, Taara is setting its sights on competing directly with Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service. This move marks a significant moment in the tech world, as the company looks to redefine how we connect to the internet in remote areas.

Taara’s Laser-Driven Technology

Taara’s breakthrough technology utilizes laser beams to transmit high-speed data over distances of up to 20 kilometers, at speeds of 20 gigabits per second. This is achieved through Lightbridges, devices roughly the size of a traffic light, which are mounted on pylons.

The system offers a rapid installation process and comes with a lower cost compared to traditional fiber-optic networks, making it a compelling solution for connecting remote and hard-to-reach areas like islands or valleys, reports Engadget.

The advantage of laser-based connectivity is clear: there’s no need to dig trenches or lay cables across difficult terrains. As a result, Taara’s technology is able to provide fast, reliable internet in places where other solutions would be prohibitively expensive or logistically difficult to implement.

Growing Fast and Scaling Globally

Since its inception, Taara has rapidly expanded its reach. The company now operates in 12 countries and has already rolled out its technology in areas such as Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and events like the Coachella festival in California. These projects demonstrate the company’s ability to deliver high-performance connectivity in dynamic, challenging environments.

Taara’s team, composed of around 20 employees, is working diligently to bring its solution to more parts of the globe. The company’s move to become independent from Alphabet allows it to attract new investments and build new strategic partnerships, accelerating its development and market expansion.

Eric “Astro” Teller, X’s Captain of Moonshots , commented on the decision, saying that “They’re going to be able to get connected quickly to market capital, bring in strategic investors and generally be able to scale faster this way,” said

The Future: A Miniaturized Chip for Easier Deployment

One of the most exciting developments on the horizon is a new, miniaturized chip that Taara plans to roll out in 2026. This chip will replace the larger Lightbridges, making the installation process even more efficient and less intrusive. It promises to simplify the technology further, while maintaining the same impressive performance that Taara’s laser system offers.

Taara’s founder, Mahesh Krishnaswamy, highlighted the advantages of the technology, stating that “We can offer a connection 10 to 100 times faster than a typical Starlink antenna, and at a much lower cost.” This advancement could drastically reduce the barriers to high-speed internet access, particularly in underserved regions where traditional methods have struggled to make an impact.

A Compelling Alternative to Starlink

While Starlink continues to expand its global satellite-based network, Taara is positioning itself as a more localized, cost-effective solution. Starlink excels at providing coverage over large, often uninhabited areas, including remote rural regions, while Taara focuses on providing high-speed connections in specific locations, such as villages, islands, and events, where its laser technology can be deployed quickly and affordably.

Though they may seem like competitors, the two technologies are not mutually exclusive. There is potential for Taara and Starlink to complement each other, with Starlink covering vast areas from space and Taara delivering fast, reliable internet in more targeted, high-demand zones. infrastructure.