Supermoon And Solar Eclipse To Create Rare ‘Devil Horns’ Spectacle On March 29

On March 29, skywatchers across parts of the Northern Hemisphere will be treated to a rare astronomical double feature: a supermoon arriving during the Moon’s new phase, coinciding with a partial solar eclipse known for producing the striking “devil horns” effect in the sky.

What Is A New Supermoon—and Why This One Stands Out?

A supermoon occurs when the Moon reaches perigee, the closest point in its elliptical orbit to Earth. This makes the Moon appear slightly larger and brighter than usual. While full supermoons often steal the spotlight thanks to their bright, glowing presence in the night sky, this particular supermoon is different: it arrives during the new Moon phase.

Unlike its full counterpart, a new Moon is practically invisible from Earth. Its night side faces us, rendering it a barely-there shadow, especially in light-polluted areas. But March 29’s new supermoon is more than just an invisible lunar milestone. This time, it plays a starring role in a solar eclipse.

The ‘Devil Horns’ Solar Eclipse Explained

On the same day the Moon enters perigee, it will also pass between the Earth and the Sun, resulting in a partial solar eclipse. During such an event, the Moon only partially obscures the Sun, leaving a crescent-shaped sliver of light.



Under certain conditions, this can resemble a set of celestial “horns” rising above the horizon—hence the name “devil horns eclipse.”

This eerie and rarely witnessed formation happens when the Moon’s silhouette grazes the Sun’s disc at just the right angle. It’s not a total eclipse, but its visual drama has captured the attention of astronomers and eclipse enthusiasts alike.

When And Where To See It?

The timing of the celestial trio is precise. The new Moon peaks at 10:58 UTC, the solar eclipse reaches its greatest phase just minutes earlier at 10:47 UTC, and the Moon hits perigee (at 358,128 km from Earth) slightly later on March 30 at 05:26 UTC.

Observers across parts of northwest Africa, the northeastern United States, eastern Canada, Greenland, Europe, and Russia will have the best chance of seeing the eclipse—clouds permitting. For those outside the eclipse path, a livestream will be available via the Royal Museums Greenwich.

2025’s Busy Supermoon Calendar

This new supermoon is just the beginning of an eventful year for lunar fans. There will be five new supermoons in 2025—on March 29, April 27, May 27, June 25, and August 25—though none of the others will pair with a solar eclipse. A partial eclipse is also set for September 21, visible from New Zealand and Antarctica.

The full supermoons arrive later in the year, starting with the Harvest Supermoon on October 7. The Beaver Supermoon on November 5 will be the closest of the year at just 356,980 km, followed by the Cold Supermoon on December 4.