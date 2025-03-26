Is This the Work of Aliens? Strange Blue Spiral Lights Up European Skies!

On March 24, 2025, something strange and breathtaking unfolded across European skies. A blue spiral, illuminated and mesmerizing, appeared above multiple countries including the UK, Poland, Croatia, and Hungary. This sight immediately captured the attention of observers, sparking a flurry of social media posts and theories.



Was it a comet, an alien encounter, or perhaps a secretive satellite launch? The possibilities seemed endless, but the true origin of this spectacular phenomenon is much closer to Earth than many might have thought.

What Was Behind the Mysterious Blue Spiral?

According to Space.com, the answer to this skyward mystery can be traced to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The rocket, launched earlier that day, was carrying the NROL-69 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. The spiral, which unfolded over Europe that evening, was the result of the rocket’s upper stage separating from its booster.

This optical phenomenon, known as a “SpaceX spiral,” happens when light from the Sun reflects off the frozen fuel. Although not entirely rare, the sight is still spectacular, adding to the growing list of incredible moments witnessed in the sky thanks to modern space technology.

Social Media Buzz: Aliens or Just Rocket Science?

The spiral’s appearance across Europe sparked an immediate buzz on social media, with users from across the continent sharing their awe and wonder. Many posted videos and images of the strange light, speculating about its origin. Some thought it might be a UFO or even an alien encounter, prompting questions like, “Is it a sign of extraterrestrial life?” Others were captivated by its cosmic resemblance and described it as a “galactic phenomenon.”

For those who witnessed it firsthand, the experience was extraordinary. Daniel Puchalski, a photographer from Poland, captured a breathtaking handheld shot of the spiral, which he described as “unforgettable.”

So it seems many of us across Europe (I am in Wolves UK) just witnessed an object in the sky, I thought it was the moon behind cloud at first until it started moving with spiraling light emanating from it… any ideas? #spacex #ufo #aliens #space #comet #lightsinsky #wwfc pic.twitter.com/1T5SGy5sCT — Shu (@Shu2600) March 24, 2025

The Science Behind the SpaceX Spiral

Physicist Brian Cox helped clarify the phenomenon by revealing that the spiral was caused by the frozen fuel released by the Falcon 9 rocket’s booster. As the booster spirals down through the atmosphere, it expels its remaining fuel, which freezes instantly due to the cold temperatures at high altitudes. This creates the distinct swirling pattern that is so visually striking when illuminated by sunlight.

The occurrence of SpaceX spirals isn’t entirely uncommon, but it remains a rare sight. With space exploration continuing to expand, these events are expected to increase in frequency as rocket launches become more routine.

A Moment of Wonder in the Sky

Even with the scientific explanation in hand, the blue spiral still left many observers in awe. For some, it was an exciting and rare event, offering a fleeting glimpse into the wonders of space.



Others, however, were left with a sense of disappointment that their initial guesses—ranging from UFOs to cosmic anomalies—weren’t confirmed.



One observer from the UK, Shu, humorously remarked,”I wish it was an invasion; I could use the time off work.”