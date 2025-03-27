This Star Hasn’t Erupted Since 1946—now It’s Set To Outshine Polaris

A highly anticipated astronomical event could finally unfold in the coming days, as the enigmatic T Coronae Borealis, also known as the Blaze Star, shows signs of a possible nova outburst. After multiple alerts and false alarms since early 2023, astronomers believe the long-dormant star system may be nearing a dramatic flare-up visible to the naked eye for the first time in nearly 80 years.

A 21st-century Celestial Spectacle Decades In The Making

The Blaze Star, located about 3,000 light-years from Earth in the Corona Borealis constellation, is a recurrent nova—a rare type of binary system in which a white dwarf repeatedly steals hydrogen gas from its red giant companion.

The system has a known history of eruptions, recorded in 1866 and 1946, with probable earlier appearances dating back to 1787 and even 1217, when a German monk, Abbot Burchard, described a “wonderful sign” shining in the Northern Crown constellation.

“The novae are caused by material from the red giant of the T CrB system being pulled onto its white dwarf binary component,” said a senior astronomer, Edward Bloomer.

“Observing the light produced essentially lets us ‘map out’ the system during this energetic event, and understand more about the mechanics of the nova process itself,” he added.

Seeing Starlight From The Past

While the nova will appear to explode in real time, the light from this event actually began its journey to Earth about 3,000 years ago. Thanks to this delay, modern astronomers can study the explosion using cutting-edge tools like spectroscopy and multi-wavelength detectors across the electromagnetic spectrum—from X-rays to radio waves.

T CrB is one of only ten known recurring novae in our galaxy. Many more are likely hidden in the sky’s vastness, waiting to be discovered. That’s where the upcoming Vera C. Rubin Observatory comes in. Scheduled to go live in late 2025 or early 2026, its wide-field sky surveys will enable astronomers to catch transient events like these in near real time.

A Skywatching Moment Not To Miss

When the nova peaks, it will shine as brightly as the North Star, nestled in the small Corona Borealis constellation between Boötes and Hercules. Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere will have a clear view, needing nothing more than their eyes to witness this once-in-a-lifetime cosmic flare-up.

“It’s powerful, fast, and has a wide field of view, so it is going to see large swathes of the sky every few nights. This may reveal vast numbers of transient events like novae, essentially by comparing before-and-after observations every couple of nights,” said Bloomer.

How To Spot The Blaze Star?

When T CrB finally erupts, it will shine with a brightness close to the North Star — around magnitude +2 — and should be visible to the naked eye for several nights.

It will appear in the Corona Borealis constellation, which sits between the better-known Hercules and Boötes constellations. While small, Corona Borealis is easy to locate from the Northern Hemisphere, particularly with the help of apps or tools like TheSkyLive.com.



