Catch the Spring Stars and Aurora Borealis This Week as the Equinox Effect Begins

As the vernal equinox approaches on March 20, 2025, the night sky comes alive with a dazzling mix of celestial events, including the rise of spring stars and a potential boost in aurora borealis activity. With the seasonal shift, this week marks a perfect opportunity for stargazers to enjoy vibrant constellations, witness the changing stars, and possibly catch a glimpse of the northern lights. According to a report by Forbes, the equinox effect will bring some exciting surprises to the sky, especially when it comes to aurora displays.

The Vernal Equinox and its Impact on the Night Sky

The vernal equinox occurs on March 20 at precisely 09:00 UTC (4:00 a.m. EDT), marking the official start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. During this time, the Sun crosses the celestial equator, bringing equal amounts of day and night to every part of the planet. As this seasonal shift unfolds, the stars associated with winter are gradually sinking into the western horizon after dark, making way for the new constellation arrivals that signal spring.

One of the most exciting aspects of this time of year is the changing sky, as familiar constellations begin to fade while others rise. Notable stars to watch for this week include Leo, Boötes, and Virgo. These constellations are particularly prominent during the spring months, and they will slowly take their place in the sky as Orion, the iconic winter constellation, sinks into the horizon.

Earth’s seasons: fall and vernal equinoxes, and winter and summer solstices.

The Equinox Effect: A Boost for Aurora Borealis

One of the most exciting celestial phenomena to look forward to this week is the potential for enhanced aurora borealis displays. Around the time of the equinox, Earth’s axis aligns in such a way that the magnetic fields of Earth and the solar wind briefly become aligned, resulting in more intense and widespread auroras. This phenomenon is known as the Russell-McPherron Effect, and it often leads to spectacular northern lights shows.

During this time, charged particles from the Sun are more likely to accelerate through Earth’s magnetic field, causing the auroras to glow more vividly and cover a larger area than usual. If you’re located in regions near the poles, or in areas that have seen aurora activity in the past, you may have a chance to witness these stunning light displays. The equinox effect gives skywatchers an excellent opportunity to see the northern lights in their full splendor.

The Last Quarter Moon: Clear Skies for Stargazing

Sky enthusiasts can also look forward to the Last Quarter Moon, which will occur on March 22. The moon will be 50%-lit, creating dark skies perfect for stargazing and astrophotography. The Last Quarter phase is often seen as an optimal time to view distant objects in the night sky because the bright light from the moon won’t overpower other celestial features.

As the Last Quarter Moon moves through Sagittarius, it clears the path for several nights of moonlight-free evenings. This will provide stargazers with optimal conditions to enjoy the vibrant constellations of spring and the subtle beauty of distant galaxies.