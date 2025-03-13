SpaceX Delays Launch of NASA Crew 10 Astronauts to I.S.S. Due to Hydraulic Failure—Starliner Astronauts Are Trapped Longer

SpaceX’s latest ISS crew mission has hit an unexpected snag, forcing a last-minute delay. Two astronauts stranded in space since last year are still waiting for their ride home. A critical issue on the ground is now holding everything up.

Arezki Amiri
Arezki Amiri
Published on
Read : 3 min
0
Crew 10 Launch
SpaceX Delays Launch of NASA Crew 10 Astronauts to I.S.S. Due to Hydraulic Failure—Starliner Astronauts Are Trapped Longer | The Daily Galaxy --Great Discoveries Channel

A planned SpaceX mission that was set to launch on Wednesday has been postponed due to a hydraulic issue with the launch tower at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission, part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, was expected to transport a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS) while facilitating the long-delayed return of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams.

The launch delay, which SpaceX confirmed on Wednesday evening, is unrelated to the spacecraft itself. The company is now targeting Friday at 7:03 p.m. ET for the next attempt.

Extended stay on ISS for Wilmore and Williams

Wilmore and Williams have been aboard the ISS since June 2024, following the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Their mission was originally planned to last about a week, but NASA and Boeing opted to keep them on the station due to concerns over Starliner’s thruster system.

Instead of returning on Starliner, the two astronauts became part of Crew-9, which has been conducting research and station maintenance. However, NASA officials have acknowledged that their prolonged stay has increased resource consumption aboard the ISS, making their return a priority.

According to Steve Stich, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager, teams have spent months reviewing data on Starliner and determined that the risks associated with the vehicle’s thrusters were too significant to proceed with a return on that spacecraft.

Boeing Crew Flight Test Astronauts Butch Wilmore And Suni Williams Pose For A Portrait
Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams pose for a portrait inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, June 13, 2024.

Hydraulic issue delays crew rotation

The current delay stems from an issue with the ground-based hydraulic system of the launch tower, rather than any malfunction with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket or Crew Dragon capsule.

This postponement affects Crew-10, which consists of NASA astronauts Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain, JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov.

Crew-10’s arrival is critical for the planned return of Crew-9, including Wilmore and Williams. SpaceX has stated that a successful Friday launch would enable Crew-9’s return shortly thereafter, but no specific date has been confirmed.

Crew 10 Mission Roscosmos Cosmonaut
Crew-10 mission Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, NASA astronauts Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain and JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building en route to launch complex 39A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., March 12, 2025.

Starliner’s uncertain future

The complications surrounding Starliner’s first crewed mission raise concerns about the future of Boeing’s role in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. While NASA has emphasized the importance of having multiple transportation options for astronauts, Starliner’s thruster issues have delayed its operational certification.

Wilmore, addressing questions about the extended mission in a September 2024 press conference, stated:

“Let down? Absolutely not. It’s never entered my mind. It’s a fair question. I can tell you, I thought a lot about this press conference … and what I wanted to say and convey. NASA does a great job of making a lot of things look easy. That’s just the way it goes sometimes because we are pushing the edges of the envelope in everything that we do.”

NASA will provide live coverage of the Crew-10 launch attempt on its official channels, while SpaceX will stream the event on its website and social media platforms. If successful, Crew-10 will conduct experiments and research aimed at advancing human spaceflight beyond low-Earth orbit.

Follow us on Google News

Read also :

Nasa Finds Pure Quartz On Mars—could This Be Proof Of Ancient Life
Space

NASA Finds Pure Quartz on Mars—Could This Be Proof of Ancient Life?

Four Mysterious Alien Worlds Discovered Just 6 Light Years From Earth!
Space

Four Mysterious Alien Worlds Discovered Just 6 Light-Years from Earth!

Crew 10 Launch
SpaceNasa

SpaceX Delays Launch of NASA Crew 10 Astronauts to I.S.S. Due to Hydraulic Failure—Starliner Astronauts Are Trapped Longer

First High Definition Image Of The Cosmic Web Just Dropped
SpaceAstronomy

First High-Definition Image of the Cosmic Web Just Dropped

U.s. Military’s X 37b Space Plane
AircraftSpace

Secret US Military Space Plane Returns After 434 Days in Orbit – What Was It Doing Up There?

Nasa’s Webb Peers Deeper Into Mysterious Flame Nebula
SpaceNasa

NASA’s Webb Telescope Unveils the Universe’s Tiniest Free-Floating Worlds in the Flame Nebula—Smaller Than Planets!

Leave a Comment

© 2024 | Daily Galaxy  | All rights reserved