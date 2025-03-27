Aurora Alert: Solar Winds Could Bring Northern Lights to 10 US States Tonight

Another chance to catch the northern lights is sweeping across parts of the US tonight, as geomagnetic storms continue to ripple through Earth’s atmosphere. The forecast, issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows increased auroral activity across northern regions—driven by solar winds from a coronal high-speed stream. As reported by Forbes, this wave of geomagnetic activity comes just months after 2024’s 500-year solar peak, and it’s still going strong.

For skywatchers in at least 10 US states, conditions could be just right to witness one of nature’s most spectacular displays—no telescope required.

Geomagnetic Storms are Keeping the Skies Active

NOAA has forecast a Kp index of 4 out of 9, a measure of geomagnetic disturbance that signals a heightened chance of seeing the aurora borealis. This rating indicates moderate yet visible auroral activity for observers in areas with low light pollution and a clear view of the northern horizon.

These northern lights aren’t caused by weather, but by charged particles from the sun colliding with Earth’s magnetic field. This week’s surge stems from a coronal high-speed stream—a rush of solar wind emerging from a cooler, less dense area of the sun’s surface.

The result? Another chance to see the aurora dance across the sky—especially in places that don’t usually get the show.

NOAA’s Aurora Forecast

Who Has the Best Chance to See Them?

According to NOAA, the viewing line tonight stretches as far south as southern Minnesota, with the strongest visibility expected in Alaska and northern Canada. Parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Upper Michigan have a fair chance of catching the lights, while South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Maine are on the lower end of visibility.

The aurora may also be visible again on Friday night, before conditions quiet down Saturday as the Kp index drops to 3.

To maximize your chances, NOAA recommends heading out between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, ideally from a dark, high-elevation location, away from city lights.

Want A Photo? Here’s How to Shoot it Right

Capturing the aurora takes more than just pointing your phone at the sky. Experts suggest using a wide-angle lens, a low F-stop (aperture ≤ f/4), and manually focusing to infinity. For smartphone users, NOAA advises switching on night mode and disabling the flash.

A tripod helps reduce blur—and patience helps, too. Even if you don’t see strong colors with the naked eye, long exposures may reveal bands of green, purple, or red glowing in the distance.

The Science Behind the Glow

Auroras are caused when electrons from solar flares and coronal mass ejections strike molecules of oxygen and nitrogen in Earth’s upper atmosphere. This energy excites the atoms, which then release light as they return to a stable state—creating the shimmering sheets and streaks we see near the poles.

These events are more common during periods of intense solar activity, like the solar maximum Earth is currently experiencing. According to NASA, that peak began in late 2024 and is expected to last into early 2026.

Last year’s most powerful geomagnetic storm in two decades pushed auroras as far south as Texas and northern Florida, raising the possibility that more record-breaking displays could occur in the months ahead.