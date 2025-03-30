So Long Microplastics: Japanese Scientists Have Created a New Plastic That Dissolves in Just a Few Hours at Sea

A group of scientists in Japan has created a new form of plastic that combines the strength required for everyday use with the rare ability to dissolve completely in saltwater, offering a significant advance in addressing the global plastic pollution crisis.

Conventional plastics are prized for their durability, flexibility, and resistance to wear—qualities that make them staples of modern life. But their long-lasting nature becomes a liability when they escape into the environment.

Most traditional plastics are built with strong covalent bonds, which are extremely difficult to break down. Once released into natural ecosystems, they can persist for decades or even centuries, gradually breaking into microplastics that contaminate water supplies, harm marine life, and accumulate in the food chain, eventually impacting human health.

An Innovation Built on Reversible Chemistry

In response to this growing environmental threat, researchers led by Takuzo Aida at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science (CEMS) have developed a radically different kind of plastic—one that’s built not on permanent bonds, but on reversible interactions.

These supramolecular plastics use ionic monomers to form structures held together by salt bridges rather than conventional covalent chains. This allows the material to be durable and flexible during use, but readily dissolvable in seawater, breaking down into non-toxic compounds that are metabolized by bacteria. The material’s structure is crafted by combining two ionic monomers.

The first is sodium hexametaphosphate, a compound already used widely in the food industry. The second is a guanidinium ion-based monomer, a class of molecules known for forming stable, reversible bonds. When these two monomers interact, they create a cross-linked network through salt bridges—connections that lend the plastic both strength and elasticity.

Unlike earlier supramolecular plastics, which were seen as inherently weak due to their reversible nature, the RIKEN team has designed these interactions to be selectively irreversible. The salt bridges remain stable under normal conditions, keeping the plastic intact.

But when the material is exposed to electrolytes, like those found in seawater, the cross-links dissolve, causing the structure to collapse. According to Aida, this dual behavior turns a once-perceived limitation into a critical advantage:

“While the reversible nature of the bonds in supramolecular plastics has been thought to make them weak and unstable,” he explains, “our new materials are just the opposite.”

Desalting and Dissolving: The Science Behind It

A key breakthrough in the research came when the team mixed the two monomers in water and observed an unexpected separation into two liquid phases. One was a thick, viscous layer rich in the structural cross-linked salt bridges, while the other was a watery layer saturated with salt ions expelled during the reaction.

For example, combining sodium hexametaphosphate with alkyl diguanidinium sulfate led to the expulsion of sodium sulfate into the watery layer. The researchers discovered that only the viscous layer could be used to form functional plastic. After drying this portion, they obtained a material called alkyl SP2.

When they skipped the desalting step and dried the full mixture, the result was a brittle, crystalline solid, completely unfit for any practical application. The desalting turned out to be a crucial phase in the plastic’s formation, yielding a flexible, durable substance that could withstand mechanical use—until it met saltwater.

To test the material’s environmental reactivity, the researchers submerged samples in saltwater and observed the results. As expected, the plastic quickly absorbed the electrolytes, triggering a reversal of the salt-bridge interactions.

The structure destabilized within a matter of hours, effectively dissolving the plastic into its original, biodegradable components. This quick breakdown process sharply contrasts with traditional plastics, which can take centuries to degrade under similar conditions.

(A) Molecular structures of SHMP (orange) and a guanidinium sulfate (Gu)–based monomer. (B) Spontaneous liquid-liquid separation after mixing aqueous solutions of the monomers. The upper liquid is water-rich, containing sodium and sulphate ions, while the lower liquid is viscous and contains the 3D cross-linked supramolecular polymer.

Real-World Potential and Ecological Promise

This innovation opens the door to real-world applications in sectors where plastic exposure to seawater is inevitable. Items like fishing nets, marine packaging, single-use coastal containers, or boating supplies could be manufactured from this supramolecular material.

Once discarded into the ocean, these products would no longer contribute to the accumulation of long-lived waste. Instead, they would dissolve naturally and safely, greatly reducing the volume of marine microplastics.

Given the global estimate that over 11 million tons of plastic enter the oceans every year, the ability to produce high-performance materials that disintegrate in marine environments could have a profound ecological impact. This research provides a practical step toward reducing the environmental footprint of necessary plastic use, without compromising on functionality or durability.

While the plastic developed by the RIKEN team is still in the research phase, the successful combination of durability in use and biodegradability in water represents a leap forward in materials science.

Future work will likely focus on refining the formula, expanding the range of usable monomers, and testing performance in different environmental conditions. There is also potential for adaptation to freshwater or industrial settings, depending on how the salt-bridge chemistry is tuned.