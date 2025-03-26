Could the ‘Shining Anus’ Volcano in Tonga Erupt Like the Hunga Tonga Disaster?

A striking satellite image of Tonga’s Tofua Island, taken on April 23, 2022, has captured smoke rising from a volcanic cone known as Lofia. The image, captured by Landsat 9, offers a sobering reminder that Tofua, despite its relative calm in recent years, remains an active and unpredictable volcano.

Tofua: A Volcanic Island on the Edge

Tofua is part of Tonga’s Ha’apai island chain, known for its volcanic activity. The island’s largest feature is a massive caldera, formed after an explosive eruption millions of years ago.

The caldera is a breathtaking sight, with steep cliffs towering up to 515 meters (1,690 feet) above sea level, and a deep crater lake at its center. Despite the island’s beauty, the looming threat of future eruptions is ever-present.



NASA’s Earth Observatory reports that Lofia, a volcanic cone located near the island’s summit, is still active and could one day erupt with explosive force, which made headlines for its devastating eruption in 2022.

History of Eruptions and Ongoing Activity

Tofua has a long history of volcanic eruptions. At least 12 eruptions have been recorded since 1774, with the most recent active phase beginning in 2015. Though the intensity of eruptions has decreased over time, the island is far from dormant.

According to LiveScience, the Lofia cone still poses a significant threat, and the island remains one to monitor closely for future volcanic activity.

“There’s the looming threat that Lofia could erupt explosively, much like Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai did in 2022,” NASA representatives noted in October 2024 that there are no immediate signs suggesting an eruption is likely.



Tofua’s volcanic activity is not as violent, but the region’s ongoing eruptions suggest that a future explosive event is not out of the question.

Tofua is home to a large crater lake nestled within a striking caldera. Smoke has been frequently seen coming from a volcanic cone north of the lake during a recent eruptive phase, which began in 2015. (Image credit: NASA/Landsat)

A Tale of Gods, a Shining Anus, and the Birth of Tofua

Beyond its geological significance, Tofua is also deeply embedded in Tongan mythology. According to local lore, the island’s formation is tied to a legendary battle between gods.



The story tells of Tafakula, a Tongan deity who stopped three Samoan gods from stealing the island’s mountain. Tafakula showed his shining anus, which was so blindingly bright that the Samoan gods thought the sun was rising and fled in fear, dropping the mountain in the process.



This mythical tale not only adds a rich cultural layer to the island’s history but also explains the creation of Kao Island, located nearby.

Tofua: A Volcanic Mystery from Space

The satellite images captured by Landsat 9 offer a modern perspective on Tofua’s volcanic activity. The smoke rising from the Lofia cone serves as a stark visual reminder of the island’s volatile nature.



Despite Tofua’s quieter recent years, its history and continued activity keep it firmly in the spotlight for both scientists and mythologists alike.

The shining anus tale may sound unusual, but it serves as a symbol of the power of nature and the cultural significance of the land.