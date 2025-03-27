Sharks Were Supposed to Be Silent — Then Scientists Heard This!

For decades, scientists believed that sharks were completely silent predators. Now, a surprising discovery from New Zealand is challenging that assumption. A new study has revealed that rig sharks (Mustelus lenticulatus) can produce audible clicking sounds — potentially as a form of distress or defense.

An Accidental Breakthrough In Shark Acoustics

The finding emerged unintentionally during behavioral experiments at the Leigh Marine Laboratory of the University of Auckland. While researchers were briefly handling ten juvenile rig sharks underwater, they recorded a series of loud, distinct clicks. These sounds were consistent across all individuals and appeared to diminish as the experiments progressed.



According to Carolin Nieder, a researcher at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, lead author of the study, “Sharks have sensory systems that are more refined than their hearing, like their electroreceptors, their smell and the way they propel themselves through the water.”

What’s Behind The Sound?

Rig sharks lack swim bladders, structures used by many fish to create sound, and CT scans did not reveal any obvious sonic anatomy. Researchers speculate the noise could come from snapping jaws or clashing teeth.



Rig sharks have specialized, plate-like dentition known as pavement teeth, typically used to crush crustaceans. This same structure might also create a loud click when the jaws shut rapidly. But since the jaw movements weren’t directly observed during sound production, the theory is still hypothetical.

Clicks Louder Than A Shotgun Blast

Each recorded click lasted around 48 milliseconds, and in some cases, measured over 155 decibels — comparable to a shotgun blast. The sharks emitted mostly single clicks, with fewer double clicks, and around 70% of the sounds occurred during calm, swaying body motions. A few were recorded without any visible movement at all, suggesting the behavior may be subtle or reflexive.

Not For Communication — But Maybe For Survival

Sharks’ own hearing range sits below 1 kilohertz, which makes it unlikely these clicks are used to communicate with each other. But their predators, such as the New Zealand fur seal (Arctocephalus forsteri), can detect higher frequencies. The researchers believe the sound may serve as a startle signal, buying young sharks a brief moment to escape predation.

This aligns with behaviors seen in other elasmobranchs like skates and rays, which have also been observed clicking when disturbed by divers.

Reshaping The Science Of Shark Behavior

The research team plans to study closely related species to see if this clicking behavior is more widespread. Adrian Gutteridge, a shark biologist from the IUCN Shark Specialist Group not involved in the study, urged caution.

He suggested that the clicks might not represent communication at all, but rather involuntary reactions from the nervous system. The team now aims to explore related shark species to see if this trait appears elsewhere, potentially redefining what we know about shark soundscapes and their role in survival.