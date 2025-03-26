Scientists Unveil 3,000-Year-Old Unknown Tree Species in Tanzania’s Rainforest That Could Help Save Biodiversity

A team of botanists with members from Muse–Museo delle Scienze, Udzungwa Corridor LTD, Via Grazia Deledda, and the National Museum of Kenya has made an extraordinary discovery in the Udzungwa Mountains of Tanzania.

Their findings, published in Phytotaxa, reveal a previously unknown species of tree, which they have named Tessmannia princeps. This species was found in the mountainous rainforests of Tanzania, an area known for its unique biodiversity.

Taxonomy and Nomenclature of Tessmannia princeps

The discovery was made while the team was hiking through the Uluti Village and the Boma la Mzinga Forest Reserves in 2019. As they explored, they encountered a large tree that none of them recognized.

The tree’s distinctive flowers had thin white petals with tiny yellow bulbs at the tips, which caught the researchers’ attention. After taking pictures and collecting leaf samples, they returned to their laboratory for further analysis, which led to the confirmation that the tree was a previously unknown species.

The tree was named Tessmannia princeps, with “princeps” derived from the Latin word for “most eminent,” reflecting its towering presence and large size compared to the other trees around it in the rainforest. The species stands out not just for its size but also its distinctive features and its rarity.

The team’s research revealed that some of these newly discovered trees could be up to 3,000 years old, making them ancient giants of the rainforest. These trees grow at a very slow rate, adding only 1 centimeter to their girth every 15 years.

Such slow growth rates mean that these trees are particularly vulnerable to human activity, as their survival depends on long periods of stability in their environment.

Morphological details and general habit of Tessmannia princeps. Credit: Phytotaxa (2025)

Ecological Significance of the Udzungwa Mountains

The Udzungwa Mountains, located in the Eastern Arc Mountain Chain, are a region teeming with rare and endangered species of plants and animals. Many of the plants and animals found in the area, including the Tessmannia princeps, are unique to this region.

This makes the Udzungwa Mountains a key area for conservation. In recognition of its unique biodiversity, the entire area has been designated a national park, ensuring that human activities like logging are prohibited.

This protection is particularly important for Tessmannia princeps, given its slow growth and low numbers. The researchers have noted that if disturbed by human activities, such as logging or other forms of deforestation, these trees could be driven to extinction. With the national park designation, the trees are protected, giving them a better chance at survival.

Implications for Long-Term Biodiversity Conservation

The discovery of Tessmannia princeps adds an important chapter to the understanding of the rich biodiversity within Tanzania’s Udzungwa Mountains. The tree’s long lifespan and slow growth make it a symbol of the challenges faced in preserving fragile ecosystems. Protecting such ancient species requires long-term conservation efforts and recognition of the irreplaceable value of these ecosystems.

The ongoing study and protection of the Udzungwa Mountains and its unique flora and fauna are vital for the health of the region’s biodiversity and for ensuring that species like Tessmannia princeps continue to thrive for generations to come.