Scientists Just Uncovered What Earth Looked Like Before It Was Even Fully Formed

New research is reshaping how scientists understand the earliest days of Earth’s formation—suggesting that the deep interior of our planet locked in its defining features just 100 million years after its birth. Led by York University physicist Charles-Édouard Boukaré, the study—published in Nature—combines geochemistry and fluid dynamics to explain how Earth’s molten interior transitioned into a solid structure that still shapes its geology today.

The findings challenge long-held assumptions in planetary science and offer a rare glimpse into how rocky planets evolve, both in our solar system and beyond.

A Young Planet with A Chaotic Interior

In its earliest phase, Earth was a magma ocean—a turbulent, partially molten mass of silicates wrapped around a molten core. As the planet cooled, its interior began to solidify. Until now, most models assumed this solidification process happened slowly, under extreme pressure, and dictated the chemistry of the lower mantle, the massive layer that sits above Earth’s core.

But Boukaré’s team developed a new physical model simulating how molten rock crystals formed as the mantle solidified. Their simulations revealed a surprise: most of the crystals formed at low pressure near the surface, rather than deep underground. This suggests the chemical makeup of Earth’s lower mantle was influenced by surface-level dynamics during the planet’s earliest epoch.

“Until now, we assumed the geochemistry of the lower mantle was probably governed by high-pressure chemical reactions,” Boukaré explains. “And now it seems that we need to also account for their low-pressure counterparts.”

Numerical simulations of the solidification of the mantle of Earth from a mushy magma ocean state. Credit: Nature (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08701-z

A Planetary Personality Shaped in Its Youth

Using a multiphase flow approach, the researchers simulated how different materials in Earth’s molten mantle behaved under planetary-scale conditions. As the mantle cooled, solid particles formed, sank, or floated based on their density—ultimately creating distinct layers with chemical fingerprints.

The study draws an analogy between planetary formation and human development: “If you take kids, sometimes they do crazy things because they have a lot of energy, like planets when they are young,” Boukaré noted. “There are some aspects of the very early evolution of planets that we can actually see in their structure today.”

In this case, Earth’s lower mantle—which influences heat flow, magnetic field generation, and plate tectonics—was likely shaped by the chaotic, high-energy processes of its first 100 million years.

Crystals Older than Earth?

Some of the crystal patterns studied in the model may reflect conditions that existed before Earth was fully formed, when material from the solar nebula was still accreting. That makes these chemical signatures among the oldest geological features on the planet—possibly predating Earth’s final assembly.

These findings not only reshape the timeline of Earth’s geological development, they also suggest that other rocky planets may preserve clues about their own early histories in ways we’re just beginning to understand.

A New Tool for Predicting Other Worlds

Because the model links early thermal and chemical conditions to present-day planetary structure, it could be used to predict how other planets evolve—including exoplanets.

“If we know some kind of starting conditions, and we know the main processes of planetary evolution, we can predict how planets will evolve,” Boukaré said. This insight is critical for understanding habitability, internal dynamics, and magnetic field generation—key elements for sustaining life.

As planetary scientists continue comparing Earth to other rocky bodies like Mars, Mercury, and Venus, this study offers a new framework to decode what lies beneath the surface—by looking far back into a planet’s formative years.