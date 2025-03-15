Scientists Reclassify Javan Rhinoceros, Giving It a New Scientific Name

A team of researchers has officially reclassified the Javan rhinoceros, one of the world’s rarest and most elusive large mammals. Previously grouped under the same genus as the Indian rhinoceros, the species has now been assigned a new scientific name: Eurhinoceros sondaicus.



This change, proposed in a new study published in ZooKeys, underscores the evolutionary and ecological distinctions between the two species. More than a simple name update, the reclassification could play a critical role in shaping conservation efforts for the Javan rhino, which remains on the brink of extinction.

Key Differences Between Javan And Indian Rhinoceroses

The study, led by zoologist Francesco Nardelli and paleontologist Kurt Heißig, provides strong evidence that the Javan and Indian rhinoceroses have evolved separately over millions of years, adapting to very different environments. These findings challenge long-standing classifications and highlight why the Javan rhino deserves its own genus.

Unlike the Indian rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis), which inhabits grassy floodplains in India and Nepal, the Javan rhinoceros is a browsing species, feeding on leaves and twigs in dense tropical forests. This distinction is reflected in their anatomy:

The Javan rhinoceros has a slender skull, a broader and lower back of the head, and shorter teeth adapted for chewing foliage.

The Indian rhinoceros has a more robust skull , taller teeth , and a bulkier build suited for grazing.

, , and a suited for grazing. While both species have armored-like skin, Javan rhinos display a unique polygonal pattern.

Uniquely among rhinoceroses, female Javan rhinos do not develop horns, a trait not seen in any other living rhino species.

What Does This Mean For Conservation?

With fewer than 80 individuals remaining, all confined to Ujung Kulon National Park in Indonesia, the Javan rhinoceros is one of the world’s most endangered mammals. By recognizing it as Eurhinoceros sondaicus, scientists aim to ensure that conservation strategies are tailored to the species’ specific needs.

The study’s authors emphasize that evolutionary history matters when crafting conservation plans. Since Javan rhinos rely on different food sources and habitats than their Indian relatives, efforts to expand their population must reflect these biological differences.

“Both species possess unique adaptations for survival, emphasising the importance of understanding their systematics for effective conservation,” the researchers explain.

The Urgent Need For Protection

Despite successful conservation efforts in Ujung Kulon National Park, the Javan rhinoceros remains at extreme risk, with its entire population restricted to a single location. This isolation makes the species particularly vulnerable—a single natural disaster, disease outbreak, or human disturbance could push it to extinction.



By formally reclassifying the species as Eurhinoceros sondaicus, researchers aim to draw global attention to its precarious status and strengthen conservation initiatives.



The next steps may include identifying additional suitable habitats for potential relocation, enhancing anti-poaching measures to combat illegal hunting, and conducting genetic studies to assess diversity and ensure long-term survival strategies.