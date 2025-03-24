Scientists Discover $540 Billion ‘White Gold’ Deposit Beneath California’s Salton Sea

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have uncovered a treasure trove of lithium worth an astounding $540 billion beneath the murky waters of California’s Salton Sea.

This discovery, dubbed “white gold,” could provide the United States with a unique opportunity to become self-sufficient in lithium, significantly reducing its dependence on foreign imports.

However, while the potential benefits of this discovery are enormous, extracting this resource comes with its own set of challenges that could affect local communities, the environment, and even the broader geopolitical landscape.

The Salton Sea: A Reservoir of Lithium

Located in Southern California’s Imperial County, the Salton Sea has long been a subject of fascination and concern. Once a popular destination for tourists, the lake has faced significant environmental challenges over the years.

However, beneath its surface lies one of the largest deposits of lithium brine in the world. Recent studies, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, revealed that there are approximately 18 million tons of lithium buried beneath the lake—far more than the previously confirmed 4 million tons.

This discovery could reshape the electric vehicle (EV) and battery industries, providing enough lithium to produce batteries for 382 million electric vehicles—more than the total number of vehicles currently on U.S. roads.

Michael McKibben, a geochemistry professor at the University of California, Riverside, who contributed to the study, emphasized the magnitude of the find, saying:

“This is one of the largest lithium brine deposits in the world. This could make the United States completely self-sufficient in lithium and stop importing it through China.”

A New Energy Frontier

This vast deposit of lithium, often referred to as “white gold” for its crucial role in battery production, has sparked excitement not only in the scientific community but also in California’s political circles. Governor Gavin Newsom has called the Salton Sea the “Saudi Arabia of lithium,” underlining the strategic importance of the find.

With global demand for lithium skyrocketing due to the shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles, the U.S. has a unique opportunity to position itself as a global leader in lithium production, possibly surpassing China as the primary supplier.

The economic potential for Imperial County, one of the poorest regions in California, is significant. As local officials have begun branding the area as “Lithium Valley,” the discovery could bring much-needed jobs and revenue to the region, particularly in the form of taxes on lithium extraction.

There are plans to allocate 80% of the revenue from lithium mining to local development, which could transform the county’s economy.

The Road to Extraction: A Complex Challenge

While the Salton Sea’s lithium reserves present a golden opportunity, extracting the resource is far from simple. The process involves drilling geothermal production wells thousands of feet beneath the earth’s surface to access lithium-rich brine.

The lithium is extracted from the brine, and the liquid is then pumped back underground, where it can continue to generate geothermal energy. However, the extraction process presents several environmental challenges.

Water Usage

The water-intensive nature of lithium extraction could further strain the Colorado River, which is already facing water shortages. California depends on this river as a primary water source, and the extraction process could exacerbate existing water scarcity issues. The region’s already limited water resources are an ongoing concern, and large-scale lithium mining could make this problem worse.

Toxic Dust and Air Quality

The Salton Sea is home to around 180,000 residents, many of whom live in areas affected by the receding lakebed, which has led to an increase in toxic dust in the air. These dust particles, which contain pollutants from the lakebed, have contributed to rising asthma rates in the area. Mining operations could amplify this issue, potentially leading to further public health risks.

Additionally, sacred sites for local Native American tribes, such as Obsidian Butte, could be at risk. This volcanic rock is considered sacred by indigenous people, and large-scale mining operations could disturb these culturally significant areas.

A Region on the Brink of Transformation

Despite the challenges, the economic benefits for Imperial County are undeniable. The region stands to gain significant financial windfalls from the lithium mining industry, with revenues from lithium carbonate potentially reaching up to $257 billion annually, according to estimates by the California Energy Commission.

However, local communities remain cautious. While the promise of economic revitalization is enticing, concerns about the long-term environmental and social impacts of lithium mining persist.

A 2023 report from Earthworks highlighted the lack of comprehensive research into the environmental consequences of large-scale lithium extraction. Balancing the potential for economic growth with the need for environmental preservation will be key in shaping the future of lithium mining in this area.