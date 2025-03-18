Revolutionizing Fusion: Researchers Achieve Major Milestone in Predicting Plasma Turbulence

Fusion energy, the process of fusing light atomic nuclei to generate energy, has long been considered the key to a clean and virtually limitless power source. Magnetic confinement fusion, the most advanced approach to achieving fusion, traps plasma—an ionized gas heated to millions of degrees Celsius—within a magnetic field. For sustained energy generation, the plasma must retain as much energy as possible. This goal relies heavily on understanding and controlling the turbulence that occurs within the plasma.

As Dr. Klara Höfler, a physicist at the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP), explains, turbulence in the plasma can be both beneficial and detrimental. It helps transport helium nuclei, byproducts of the fusion reaction, out of the plasma. However, excessive turbulence can lead to energy loss by allowing heat to escape too quickly from the plasma core. Achieving an optimal balance is crucial for ensuring that fusion reactions are both efficient and sustained.

The team’s work, published in Nature Communications, confirmed the accuracy of the GENE simulation code in predicting turbulence in fusion plasmas. This success marks a pivotal moment in fusion research, providing the data necessary to optimize the performance of fusion reactors and improving predictions for energy confinement.

Researchers have long sought ways to regulate and control this turbulence to maximize energy confinement. To gain deeper insights, Dr. Klara Höfler of the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) and her colleagues used the world-class diagnostic equipment at the IPP’s ASDEX Upgrade fusion device to observe turbulence in unprecedented detail. By examining plasma temperature and density fluctuations, the team was able to compare experimental measurements with simulations generated by the GENE code.

Experimental set up. (a) Poloidal cross-section of AUG including flux surfaces (black lines) and density fluctuations from the gyrokinetic simulation. The zoomed windows show (b) density fluctuations at the measurement position. Additionally, the probing beam from ray-tracing (green) and the weighting function from 2D full-wave simulations (shades of gray) are shown. Panel (c) depicts temperature fluctuations along with the CECE measurement volumes (black ellipses) obtained from the Torbeam and ECRad codes. Credit: Nature Communications (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-56997-2

Validation of GENE Code and Surprising Results

For the first time, the team achieved comprehensive agreement between experimental data and GENE simulations. This was made possible through a combination of advanced diagnostic tools and simulations that modeled the complex turbulent processes within the plasma. GENE, a globally recognized code developed at IPP, accurately reproduced experimental results even when unexpected phenomena occurred.

Dr. Klara Höfler shared her surprise, stating, “When I received the simulation results, I was genuinely surprised by how well they matched all the experimental data.” One of the most striking examples of GENE’s accuracy was its ability to predict the behavior of density fluctuations in ways that initially seemed inexplicable based on the experimental settings.

The findings confirm that GENE can reliably predict plasma behavior under various conditions, even when temperature and density fluctuations do not behave as anticipated. This achievement brings us closer to optimizing the performance of fusion reactors.

The Path Toward Fusion Power Plants

The success of this study is a critical step toward realizing the goal of sustainable fusion energy. By improving the accuracy of simulations, fusion scientists can now better predict the behavior of plasmas in future reactors, potentially leading to improved energy confinement and more efficient fusion reactions.

As Dr. Höfler emphasized, “We have proven that GENE reliably predicts the real behavior of the two plasma discharges.” This validation opens the door for using simulations to optimize plasma scenarios, ensuring that future fusion reactors can achieve the highest possible energy confinement time.

These findings represent a leap forward in the quest to create a practical fusion power plant. By further refining the predictive power of models like GENE, scientists can fine-tune reactor operations, leading to more stable and efficient energy production.