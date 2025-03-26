The Red Princess: Ancient Skeleton with Toxic Red Teeth Shocks Archaeologists!

In an archaeological breakthrough, scientists have uncovered the remains of a young woman who lived over 2,000 years ago along the ancient Silk Road. Dubbed the “Red Princess,” her remains present an extraordinary feature—her teeth stained with cinnabar, a toxic red mineral.

The Red Princess: A Groundbreaking Discovery on the Silk Road

The “Red Princess” was discovered at the Shengjindian cemetery, located in Xinjiang, China, a region central to the ancient Silk Road. Archaeologists unearthed the tomb in the mid-2000s, revealing a burial that contained four individuals, including a child.

Among them, the young woman stood out not only because of her age—she was between 20 and 25 years old when she died—but also because of the remarkable preservation of her teeth.

“This is the only known case of intentionally staining teeth red using cinnabar, a bio-toxic substance. Even though this is an isolated case, its significance could be discussed not only in the context of its particular time and location but for human culture in general,” explained the research team.

The Chemistry Behind the Staining

Initial studies on the remains, led by Sen You from Jilin University, revealed traces of cinnabar on the woman’s teeth. To confirm the presence of the mineral, researchers employed Raman spectroscopy and X-ray fluorescence, ruling out contamination and confirming the red pigment’s origin.



Further analysis through Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy uncovered a protein binder that likely held the cinnabar in place.

While the exact composition of the binder remains unclear, ancient Chinese materials were often used as binding agents.



These findings suggest a high level of knowledge and skill in cosmetic and ritual practices, pointing to a sophisticated culture with access to resources that were not native to the region.

Multi-angle views of the stained teeth of the Red Princess of the Silk Road. Credit: Sen You et al.

Why Stain Teeth Red?

Several theories have been proposed. In ancient China, red was considered an auspicious and powerful color, often symbolizing prosperity and good fortune. It is plausible that the cinnabar was used for spiritual or religious reasons.

Alternatively, the red teeth may have been purely cosmetic, serving as a sign of beauty, fashion, or status. In many cultures, including in Southeast Asia and Oceania, dental modifications were used to signal prestige, and this young woman’s burial, surrounded by valuable grave goods like silk, pottery, and precious metal artifacts.

The fact that cinnabar was not locally sourced but traded from distant regions, such as Central China and even Europe, suggests that this individual had access to rare and valuable materials.

The Silk Road and Cultural Exchange

The discovery of cinnabar in this burial also serves as a reminder of the Silk Road’s role as a corridor for cultural exchange. The mineral, known for its rarity and toxic properties, would have been highly prized and traded across long distances.



The fact that the “Red Princess” had access to such materials implies that she, or at least her community, was involved in a network of trade that spanned much of Asia and possibly beyond.

“Considering the geographic distribution of cinnabar and the identity of its users, the social identity of the tomb owner may have been unusual enough to access this precious resource.”