Private Lunar Lander Captures Stunning “Diamond Ring” Eclipse from the Moon’s Surface

For the first time in history, a privately operated lunar lander has captured images of a total eclipse from the Moon’s surface. Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander, which successfully touched down in Mare Crisium on March 2, 2025, recently transmitted breathtaking images of a “diamond ring” eclipse—a rare celestial phenomenon that occurs when the Sun emerges from behind Earth, forming a brilliant ring of light in the lunar sky.

As reported by Space.com, Blue Ghost observed this event during the total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025, when Earth passed directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface. While observers on Earth witnessed a “Blood Moon” as the Moon was engulfed in Earth’s shadow, Blue Ghost experienced the reverse—a solar eclipse where Earth blocked the Sun from view.

The Science Behind the “Diamond Ring” Effect

The diamond ring effect is a well-known astronomical event typically seen on Earth during total solar eclipses. It occurs when sunlight streams through valleys and ridges along the Moon’s surface just before or after totality, creating a burst of light that resembles a sparkling diamond on a glowing ring.

From Blue Ghost’s vantage point on the Moon, the effect was reversed. Instead of the Moon blocking the Sun, Earth itself became the eclipsing body, obscuring the Sun and producing the same dramatic phenomenon in the lunar sky. This marks a rare opportunity to witness the diamond ring effect from a perspective never seen before.

How Blue Ghost Captured the Eclipse

On March 14, 2025, during the early morning hours, Blue Ghost’s cameras and instruments recorded the total lunar eclipse from the Moon’s surface. At approximately 4:30 a.m. EDT (0830 GMT), Earth’s shadow completely enveloped the Moon, darkening the landscape.

As the eclipse progressed, Blue Ghost captured images of the moment Earth began moving out of alignment with the Sun, producing the dazzling diamond ring effect. The spacecraft’s onboard imaging systems provided a clear view of the solar corona peeking around the edges of Earth, creating a bright halo of light in the darkness of the lunar sky.

The Importance of Lunar-Based Eclipse Observations

The ability to observe and document eclipses from the Moon opens new possibilities for lunar-based astronomy. Unlike observations from Earth, where atmospheric conditions can distort visibility, a lunar observatory could capture celestial events with absolute clarity.

These images also contribute to scientific studies on how sunlight interacts with planetary bodies and their atmospheres. Observing eclipses from the Moon allows researchers to better understand Earth’s atmosphere, as the refracted sunlight creates a glowing effect around the planet’s edges, revealing valuable atmospheric data.

The Role of Private Companies in Lunar Exploration

Blue Ghost’s success in documenting this eclipse underscores the growing role of private space companies in lunar exploration. Traditionally, only government space agencies like NASA, Roscosmos, and CNSA have conducted detailed lunar observations. Now, with commercial companies landing and operating on the Moon, new possibilities for scientific discovery and long-term exploration are emerging.

Blue Ghost is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, which is designed to expand private sector participation in lunar science and technology development. The data and images gathered from this mission will help inform future lunar research, human missions, and permanent lunar infrastructure projects.

What’s Next for Blue Ghost?

With its successful landing and eclipse observations, Blue Ghost will continue operating as long as its systems remain functional. The lander carries multiple scientific instruments designed to:

Analyze lunar soil composition

Measure surface radiation levels

Test new technologies for future Moon missions

Additionally, the mission serves as a precursor to future Firefly Aerospace lunar missions, including resource exploration projects that could support the establishment of sustainable human presence on the Moon.