OpenAI’s Sam Altman Reveals ‘Obvious Tactical’ Career Advice for Gen Z: The Skill Tech Giants Are Desperate For

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who dropped out of Stanford University after two years of studying computer science, shared his career advice for Gen Z graduates during a discussion with Stratechery’s Ben Thompson.

The New Essential Skill: AI

While Altman’s own journey to success was unconventional, he now believes the best strategy for today’s graduates is straightforward: get really good at using AI tools. Altman compared AI tools to the coding skills that were once seen as essential for securing a high-paying tech job.

“When I was graduating as a senior from high school, the obvious tactical thing was to get really good at coding, and this is the new version of that,” Altman said.

He suggested that mastering AI tools is now just as crucial for new grads as learning how to code was for earlier generations. Importantly, AI is not something that requires years of study or a traditional college degree.

Altman pointed out that students can quickly learn AI skills through shorter training programs. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has also endorsed such skills training, which doesn’t need to be as extensive or costly as obtaining a university degree.

Even something as simple as listening to podcasts or experimenting with tools like Google’s NotebookLM can put students ahead of the curve when it comes to AI proficiency. Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur, echoed this sentiment, encouraging students to dive into AI tools to get ahead.

Why AI is Replacing Coding (and What That Means for You)

For years, coding was considered one of the top skills to master, especially for those seeking high-paying tech jobs. But Altman explained that AI is now quickly replacing many of the tasks traditionally done by coders.

He shared that AI is already performing 50% of coding tasks in many companies. Altman also highlighted predictions from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who suggested that within the next three to six months, AI could be writing 90% of the code produced. This shift is expected to significantly reduce the need for human software engineers.

Altman explained that AI is already making coding tasks more efficient and accessible by automating repetitive processes, an evolution Altman referred to as “agentic coding.” This new form of AI-driven automation will allow software engineers to dramatically increase their productivity.

Altman added that AI’s influence is spreading rapidly throughout the economy, progressively taking over tasks that were once performed by humans, leading to a transformation in industries across the board.

AI Jobs Are the New Gold Rush

The demand for AI talent has skyrocketed, with companies offering incredibly high salaries to those with the right expertise. According to LinkedIn’s analysis of the fastest-growing skills for 2025, AI literacy has become the most sought-after skill by employers.

Apple, Amazon, and Meta are actively searching for AI experts to join their teams, and for those with top-tier skills, the payoff can be huge. AI scientists are now able to earn salaries that can exceed seven figures, surpassing even the compensation of highly specialized professions like cardiologists.

However, securing one of these lucrative roles isn’t easy. As LinkedIn’s Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth explained, while the overall hiring rate is down by 3.4%, the number of applicants for positions in AI and related fields continues to rise, making the competition fierce.

The Power of Soft Skills in the Age of AI

While technical AI skills are important, Altman emphasized the value of soft skills in the modern workforce. He stressed that curiosity and an openness to learning will be crucial as AI continues to reshape industries. Additionally, soft skills like resilience and adaptability are becoming more essential than ever as the job market evolves.

Altman argued that it’s not just about learning specific technical skills, but also about developing the ability to learn and adapt to new challenges as industries change. He believes these general skills will be invaluable as the world transitions into a future shaped by AI technology.