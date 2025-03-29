The Only Place On Earth Like A Crater On Mars — And It May Hold Clues To Alien Life

A strikingly clear lake nestled in southwestern Turkey has become a focal point for scientists aiming to understand the ancient past of Mars.



Known as Lake Salda, this natural wonder is the only known location on Earth that closely mirrors the mineralogy and geological features of Jezero Crater—a former lakebed on the Red Planet currently being explored by NASA’s Perseverance rover.

A Geological Twin To A Martian Crater

Located in Turkey’s Burdur province, Lake Salda is among the country’s deepest lakes, reaching a depth of 643 feet (196 meters). What makes it scientifically valuable is the presence of hydromagnesite, a magnesium-rich carbonate mineral that dominates its shorelines.



This material is believed to erode from microbialites—mound-like structures built by communities of microbes. These unique microbialites hold information about early microbial life and could provide analogs for similar formations that scientists suspect once thrived in Jezero Crater billions of years ago.

According to Live Science, the “stunning lake is the only place on Earth with geology and mineralogy comparable to those of the ancient impact structure on the Red Planet.” This rare parallel drew intense scientific attention before Perseverance ever touched down on Mars.

Credit: temizyurek/Getty Images

Carbonates And The Hunt For Ancient Life

Research teams are especially drawn to the lake’s carbonate composition. Carbonates are known for their ability to trap and preserve traces of microbial life, organic material, and even surface textures that might act as biosignatures.



Brad Garczynski, a planetary geologist, explained to NASA’s Earth Observatory, “Carbonates are important because they are really good at trapping anything that existed within that environment, such as microbes, organics, or certain textures that provide evidence of past microbial life.”

These characteristics have made Lake Salda a natural testing ground for astrobiologists, providing a glimpse into what Mars might have looked like during its wetter, habitable era. The link became even stronger in 2019 when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter identified similar minerals near Jezero’s edge, indicating an ancient lake once occupied the crater—findings later confirmed by Perseverance on the Martian surface.

Terrestrial Fieldwork, Interplanetary Implications

Scientific expeditions to Lake Salda have intensified in recent years. Researchers conducted field studies there to support the Perseverance mission, exploring how microbial life might leave its mark in carbonate-rich environments. Investigating the lake’s microbialites and shoreline sediments gives scientists reference points for analyzing Martian samples.



NASA notes that the hydromagnesite “likely eroded from microbialites, which are rock-like mounds that look similar to coral reefs but are made of microbes.”

Deltas: Key To Reconstructing Watery Pasts

Another compelling connection between Lake Salda and Jezero Crater lies in their deltas. These sedimentary landforms, built by rivers depositing material into still bodies of water, reveal a layered record of water activity. On both planets, deltas help researchers reconstruct the history of water flow and sedimentation.

Studying these formations in Turkey has directly influenced the search strategy on Mars. In the words of planetary scientist Briony Horgan, “One of the great things about visiting Lake Salda is it really gives you a sense of what it would have been like to stand on the shores of ancient Lake Jezero.” That visceral, tangible connection drives continued collaboration between planetary geology and Earth-based fieldwork.

