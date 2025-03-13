Oldest Jewish Ritual Bath Found Near Rome Changes History

Archaeologists excavating Ostia Antica, the ancient port city of Rome, have unearthed what is now considered the oldest Jewish ritual bath (mikvah) outside the Middle East.



Dating back over 1,500 years, the find sheds new light on the enduring Jewish presence in the Roman Empire and provides an unprecedented look at religious life in antiquity.

A Rare Discovery Beneath Ostia Antica

The excavation team uncovered a narrow rectangular room featuring a small staircase leading down into a plaster-lined basin, typical of a mikvah used for Jewish purification rituals. A pipe, still visible in one corner, once carried water into the bath, ensuring the ritual’s adherence to Jewish law.

Alongside the mikvah, archaeologists also found black-and-white mosaics, statues, fragments of plaster and marble, and a set of ancient oil lamps.



One particular lamp stands out: it is decorated with a menorah, the seven-branched candelabrum that is one of Judaism’s most recognized symbols. On the bottom of the lamp, a lulav, a palm frond used in the Jewish festival of Sukkot, is also depicted.

An Ancient Jewish Community At The Heart Of The Roman Empire

The presence of a mikvah in Ostia Antica, a crucial trade hub of the Roman Empire, adds further evidence of a thriving Jewish community in the region. The Jewish presence in Rome itself dates back to at least the second century BCE.

This discovery highlights how Jewish life persisted despite imperial dominance. Alessandro D’Alessio, the director of the Archaeological Park of Ostia Antica, emphasized that the mikvah’s discovery“ the extent of the continuous presence, role and importance of the Jewish community in Ostia throughout the Imperial age”.

Image credit: Archaeological Park of Ostia Antica



Why This Mikvah Is A Groundbreaking Find?

Ritual baths have been found across the ancient Jewish world, particularly in Judaea, where they were common before the Roman conquest. However, as Rome tightened its control over the region, especially after the Jewish-Roman wars (66-135 CE), the number of mikva’ot declined.

A similar mikvah has been debated at an ancient temple site on Russia’s Taman Peninsula, which some scholars date to the first century BCE or first century CE.



However, uncertainty over its exact age has left the newly discovered Ostia mikvah as the earliest securely dated Jewish ritual bath outside of Judaea.

A Crossroads Of Culture And Coexistence

Italian Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli has described the discovery as a symbol of Ostia’s historical diversity.

“This strengthens the historical awareness of Ostia as a true crossroads of coexistence and exchange of cultures, a cradle of tolerance between different peoples who found unity in Roman civilization,” he stated.

Riccardo Di Segni, the city’s chief rabbi, called it an “invaluable monument”, enriching the long history of Jewish presence in the region.

Victor Fadlun, president of the Jewish Community of Rome, noted that the mikvah represents “the sign of a living presence that has perpetuated itself over the centuries and shows us today the demonstration of an identity that many generations of Jews have managed to preserve, defend and enhance.”