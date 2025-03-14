Northern Lights Forecast: Aurora Borealis May Appear In These 15 States Tonight

A spectacular display of the Northern Lights may be visible across parts of the northern United States on Friday, March 15, 2025, as a high-speed solar wind stream disrupts Earth’s magnetic field, pulling the aurora further south than usual. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this event is linked to a coronal hole high-speed stream—an area of cooler, less dense plasma on the Sun’s surface that allows solar wind to escape more rapidly.

NOAA has forecast a Kp index of 5 on a scale of 9, indicating moderate geomagnetic storm activity, which could make the auroras bright and active for those in the right viewing areas. The auroral activity is expected to persist into Saturday, with a slightly lower Kp index of 4, before fading by Sunday.

This event is part of a broader increase in auroral activity tied to the ongoing solar maximum, a period of heightened solar activity that began in late 2024 and is expected to continue into early 2026.

Where Can You See the Northern Lights?

The best viewing conditions will be in Alaska and northern Canada, but parts of the continental U.S. may also get a glimpse of the aurora if skies are clear. The view line, indicating the southernmost extent of possible sightings, dips below the Canadian border into the northern United States.

States With the Highest Chance of Seeing the Aurora:

Northeastern Washington

Northern Idaho

Montana

North Dakota

Northern Minnesota

Northern Wisconsin

Upper Michigan

States With a Lower Chance of Visibility:

Northeastern Wyoming

Northern South Dakota

Northern Iowa

New York

New Hampshire

Vermont

Maine

While these locations may have a chance to see the aurora, visibility will depend on local weather conditions and light pollution levels.

Best Time and Tips for Viewing the Northern Lights

According to NOAA, the best time to catch the aurora is between 10:00 PM and 2:00 AM local time. For the best viewing experience:

Find a dark location away from city lights.

away from city lights. Get to higher ground , as elevated areas provide a clearer view of the horizon.

, as elevated areas provide a clearer view of the horizon. Check space weather forecasts for real-time aurora updates.

for real-time aurora updates. Be patient, as auroras can appear suddenly and may not last long.

Friday night’s view line

NOAA

How to Capture the Northern Lights on Camera

For those hoping to photograph the aurora borealis, experts recommend:

Using a wide-angle lens for better coverage.

Setting the camera aperture to f/4 or lower to allow more light.

Using long exposure times (5-15 seconds) to enhance brightness.

If using a smartphone, enabling night mode and turning off the flash.

A Historic Peak in Northern Lights Activity

The Northern Lights have been particularly active in recent months, reaching a 500-year peak in 2024, according to NASA. This is largely due to increased solar activity, which causes stronger geomagnetic storms that pull the auroras further south than usual. In 2024, a major geomagnetic storm brought auroras as far south as Texas and northern Florida—a rare event.

With the Sun still in its solar maximum phase, experts predict that auroras will continue to be more frequent and intense throughout 2025, offering stargazers more opportunities to witness this breathtaking phenomenon.

If skies are clear, tonight could be one of those rare chances to see the Northern Lights in unexpected places—so keep an eye on the night sky!