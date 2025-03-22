Aurora Alert: The Northern Lights Could Dazzle Skies Across 22 States Tonight

Tonight could bring a rare treat to skywatchers across the United States: a vivid display of the northern lights visible far beyond their usual polar boundary. Thanks to a particularly strong geomagnetic storm, scientists say the aurora may drift as far south as Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Oregon—a striking atmospheric phenomenon normally reserved for Arctic skies.

The alert was issued earlier today by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), following heightened solar activity and a strong geomagnetic forecast. If conditions align, it could result in one of the most far-reaching displays of the aurora borealis in recent memory.

A Powerful Solar Eruption Sets the Stage

At the heart of tonight’s spectacle is a coronal mass ejection (CME)—a massive burst of solar plasma and magnetic field ejected from the Sun’s surface. These events regularly travel through the solar system, but when one collides with Earth’s magnetosphere, it can trigger a geomagnetic storm.

As reported by Forbes, this particular CME is expected to reach Earth overnight, generating a Kp index of 7 on NOAA’s 0–9 geomagnetic scale. That level represents “quite bright and active” auroras that can extend well beyond typical northern latitudes.

It’s part of a recent uptick in solar activity tied to the Sun’s 11-year cycle, which is currently approaching its peak, or solar maximum. During this phase, solar flares, storms, and auroras become more frequent and more intense—sometimes even visible in places like Texas or Florida, as they were during last year’s record activity.

Saturday night’s northern lights forecast. – NOAA

Where the Northern Lights Could Appear

According to NOAA’s aurora forecast, the following regions are most likely to see the northern lights tonight:

High likelihood: Alaska, northern Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota

Moderate likelihood: Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan

Low but possible: Oregon, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine

Even those outside these zones could catch faint glows on the northern horizon, especially in areas with low light pollution and clear skies.

Best Times and Conditions for Viewing

The aurora is most likely to be visible between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. local time, when the sky is darkest and the Earth is turned most directly toward the solar wind stream.

To maximize your chances:

Get away from city lights

Find high ground or an open northern horizon

Check the local weather—even thin cloud cover can wash out the show

Use your camera—long exposures and night mode can often reveal more than the eye can see

If you’re using a smartphone, National Geographic recommends night mode, a wide-angle lens, and a tripod to capture the best possible image.