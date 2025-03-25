Northern Lights Alert: Geomagnetic Storm Could Spark Auroras in 15 U.S. States Tonight

A powerful solar storm is sweeping across Earth’s magnetic field tonight, potentially bringing the northern lights to skies over 15 U.S. states in a rare auroral display stretching far beyond the Arctic.

A powerful burst of solar wind is interacting with Earth’s magnetic field tonight, March 25, 2025—potentially creating visible auroras across 15 U.S. states, according to space weather forecasts. As Forbes reports, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a geomagnetic storm watch that could bring the northern lights well beyond their usual polar boundaries.

Geomagnetic Activity Surges as Solar Storm Hits Earth

The geomagnetic storm was triggered by a coronal hole high-speed stream, a blast of charged particles emerging from a cooler, less dense region on the sun. This solar wind is currently interacting with Earth’s magnetic field, and when paired with a recent coronal mass ejection (CME), it is producing strong geomagnetic disturbances.

NOAA’s three-day space weather forecast has placed the Kp index at 5 to nearly 6, on a scale that maxes out at 9. This level of activity typically pushes the auroral oval farther south from the Arctic, creating the conditions necessary for the northern lights to appear in skies much closer to the U.S. mainland.

NOAA’s Northern Lights Forecast for Tonight

Where the Aurora May be Visible Tonight

The auroral display will be strongest across northern Canada and Alaska, but the southern view line may stretch into multiple U.S. states. States with a higher probability of visibility include:

  • Northeastern Washington
  • Northern Idaho
  • Northern Montana
  • North Dakota
  • Northern Minnesota
  • Upper Michigan

Regions with a lower likelihood—but still a chance, especially under dark skies—include:

  • Wyoming
  • South Dakota
  • Iowa
  • Wisconsin
  • New York
  • New Hampshire
  • Vermont
  • Maine

For best viewing, NOAA recommends heading out between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, far from city lights, and ideally from an elevated area.

Tips for Capturing the Aurora on Camera

Photographers hoping to document the aurora should be prepared for low-light shooting conditions. According to National Geographic, using a tripod and a wide-angle lens is essential for stability and framing. Settings should favor long exposure: an F-stop of 4 or lower, high ISO, and a longer shutter speed will help reveal the colors invisible to the naked eye. Smartphone users should enable night mode and disable the flash to avoid washing out the image.

The Solar Maximum Behind Tonight’s Display

The current wave of solar activity is part of a broader pattern known as the solar maximum, the most active phase of the sun’s 11-year cycle. According to NASA, the latest solar maximum began building in 2024 and is expected to persist through early 2026. This cycle already produced a historic event in May 2024, when the strongest geomagnetic storm in two decades pulled the aurora as far south as Texas and northern Florida.

That 2024 event marked the most powerful auroral display in 500 years, and tonight’s storm is another reminder of how space weather can light up our skies in unexpected places.

