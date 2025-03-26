New Species of Two-Fingered Dinosaur Discovered in Mongolia Stuns Paleontologists

In the vast stretches of Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, a strange fossil has rocked the world of paleontology. The discovery of a new dinosaur species, dating back 90 million years, has revealed an anatomical twist never seen before in its group: it had only two fingers. This unusual trait, combined with the exceptional preservation of its claws—including the original keratin sheath—has scientists rethinking how this ancient herbivore used its hands, and what it may have been doing that no other dinosaur did quite the same way. As recently detailed in IFLScience, the fossil’s rare condition and unexpected features are offering a rare window into the behavior and evolution of therizinosaurs.

The Claw that Changed Everything

The story began in 2012, when pipeline workers stumbled upon a massive claw fossil in Mongolia’s Bayanshiree Formation. The fossil eventually made its way to Dr. Yoshitsugu Kobayashi at Hokkaido University, who instantly recognized its significance.

“I was completely blown away,” Kobayashi told IFLScience. “As soon as I looked at it on the table, I knew right away it was a therizinosaur hand, but then I realized… there were only two fingers. I kept looking again and again, thinking, ‘Wait, where’s the third one?’ I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

The shock wasn’t just due to the missing finger. What stunned researchers even more was the presence of a preserved keratin sheath—the outer covering of the claw, rarely fossilized. “This was the real thing—an actual claw from when the dinosaur was alive. It was just moment after moment of shock and amazement,” said Kobayashi.

The Therizinosaur claw during excavation.

Credit: Yoshi Kobayashi Hokkaido University

A Dinosaur Hand Like no Other

Therizinosaurs are already among the stranger dinosaurs—giant, feathered, plant-eating theropods with scythe-like claws. But none have ever been found with only two functional digits—until now. The fossil’s completeness allowed scientists to examine the structure in detail, and what they found was startling.

“I had to give my head a shake. I had never seen a dinosaur claw that was so complete,” said Professor Darla Zelenitsky from the University of Calgary. “The spectacular preservation shows us the true size and shape of the claw. I thought… wow, this is one big, sharp, nasty claw.”

Rather than being a fluke or injury, the two-fingered hand appeared evolutionary in nature. The joints of the elbow and wrist were stiffened, the hand shape restructured. According to Kobayashi, “The elbow and wrist were incredibly stiff, which meant Duonychus wasn’t using its arms the way other theropods did.”

Salad Claws or Something Stranger?

Despite their fearsome claws, therizinosaurs weren’t predators. They likely used their long fingers to grasp and pull vegetation, functioning like sentient salad tongs. But in Duonychus, something was different.

“Many therizinosaur species used their claws to grasp and pull plants towards them during feeding,” explained Zelenitsky. “Despite having only two fingers, this animal was still an effective grasper from the nature of the hand and the size and shape of the claws.”

What makes Duonychus stand out is the possibility that it had specialized feeding behavior, unlike its three-fingered cousins. “The uniqueness of the hand, however, indicates Duonychus was likely doing something different from other therizinosaurs. Perhaps Duonychus evolved as more of a specialist and fed on particular plants. I can only guess,” she added.

Evolutionary Adaptation or Ancient Oddball?

It wasn’t just the missing finger that piqued scientists’ curiosity. As researchers studied the fossil further, everything seemed to align toward a clear evolutionary adaptation—not a defect.

“The keratinous claw sheath—that was the real game-changer,” said Kobayashi. It helped paleontologists understand that the hands weren’t deformed or degenerate—they were purpose-built tools, possibly used to pull down high branches in the lush forests of Late Cretaceous Mongolia.

“It opens up a whole new window into how these animals actually used their hands in life,” he added. “It’s like getting a rare glimpse of behavior from 90 million years ago. That’s pretty mind-blowing.”

What the Two-fingered Hand Reveals about Dinosaur Evolution

The discovery of Duonychus tsogtbaatari raises new questions about how dinosaurs evolved in response to environmental pressures, dietary needs, and ecological niches. The hand structure suggests an intentional shedding of a digit—an adaptation that, while rare, isn’t entirely unprecedented in evolutionary history.

“It was an adaptation,” said Kobayashi. “The reduced flexibility, and even the missing third finger, weren’t disadvantages—they were features that made this animal better at surviving in its environment.”

This insight, drawn from one exceptionally preserved claw, adds a new chapter to the story of dinosaur evolution—one shaped not by brute force, but by functional finesse and specialization.