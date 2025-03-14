New Map Reveals a Hidden Landscape Beneath Antarctica’s Ice—And It’s More at Risk Than Ever

A groundbreaking new map, Bedmap3, has provided the most detailed view yet of the hidden landscape beneath Antarctica’s ice sheet, revealing towering mountains, deep valleys, and critical grounding lines where ice meets the ocean. Developed by an international team led by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), this vast dataset incorporates over six decades of radar, seismic, and satellite measurements, offering scientists a more refined understanding of how Antarctica’s ice interacts with the bedrock beneath it.

The findings, published in Scientific Data, have dramatically updated our knowledge of the continent’s ice thickness, volume, and vulnerability to climate change. One of the most striking revelations is that Antarctica’s ice sheet is thicker than previously estimated, with some areas resting on bedrock far below sea level, making it more susceptible to melting due to warm ocean currents.

Uncovering Antarctica’s Hidden Geography

Using advanced radar and satellite imaging, Bedmap3 has revealed breathtaking geological features buried beneath 27 million cubic kilometers of ice. Key discoveries include:

The deepest canyon yet identified, located in Wilkes Land, where ice thickness reaches 4,757 meters—more than 15 times the height of the Shard, the UK’s tallest building.

More precise mapping of Antarctica’s tallest buried mountains, showing rugged terrain previously unknown beneath East Antarctica.

Newly refined outlines of valleys and ridges, which influence how ice moves across the continent.

Dr. Hamish Pritchard, a glaciologist at BAS and lead author of the study, explained how this data is fundamental for understanding ice flow dynamics:

“Imagine pouring syrup over a rock cake—all the lumps, all the bumps, determine where the syrup goes and how fast. The same is true for Antarctica: some ridges will hold back the ice, while smooth valleys will allow it to accelerate.”

Bedmap3 reveals new insights into the topography of Antarctica. Credit: Scientific Data (2025).

How Bedmap3 Changes Our Understanding of Ice Loss

One of the most critical aspects of Bedmap3 is its detailed mapping of grounding lines—the locations where Antarctic ice transitions from resting on land to floating on the ocean. These grounding lines are key indicators of ice sheet stability because when they retreat, glaciers become more vulnerable to melting and collapse.

Peter Fretwell, a mapping specialist and co-author at BAS, highlighted the alarming implications of the study:

“In general, it’s become clear the Antarctic Ice Sheet is thicker than we originally realized and has a larger volume of ice that is grounded on a rock bed sitting below sea-level.”

This means that Antarctica is even more vulnerable to climate change than previously thought. If the entire Antarctic Ice Sheet were to melt, it would contribute 58 meters (190 feet) of global sea level rise—though this would take thousands of years, the speed at which parts of the ice sheet are breaking apart has increased significantly in recent decades.

A New Tool for Climate Science and Future Projections

Bedmap3 represents the third and most advanced attempt to map Antarctica’s ice-covered landscape, improving on previous efforts by:

Doubling the number of data points (now 82 million).

Enhancing the grid resolution to 500 meters, allowing for far greater detail.

Filling knowledge gaps in key areas, including around the South Pole and the Transantarctic Mountains.

This new dataset is already being used to improve climate models, helping scientists simulate future ice loss and its impact on rising sea levels. With ongoing advancements in satellite technology and ice-penetrating radar, researchers hope that even finer details of Antarctica’s hidden world will continue to emerge.

As global temperatures rise, Antarctica’s massive ice reserves remain one of the most significant wildcards in climate predictions. The revelations from Bedmap3 emphasize how much we still have to learn about this frozen frontier—and how its fate is deeply intertwined with the future of our planet.