Nasa’s Lucy Mission Prepares For Historic Flyby Of The Mysterious Asteroid Donaldjohanson

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is gearing up for an exciting flyby of the asteroid Donaldjohanson on April 20, 2025. The mission, which aims to study asteroids in the Trojan swarms orbiting Jupiter, has already revealed intriguing details about its next target. Recent modeling suggests that Donaldjohanson, a member of the Erigone collisional asteroid family, may have originated from a much larger asteroid that broke apart 150 million years ago. This data, as detailed in a NASA article, sets the stage for a deeper understanding of the asteroid’s composition, history, and peculiarities. The Lucy mission not only serves as an exploration of distant asteroids but also as a rehearsal for its upcoming journey through the Trojan swarms.

Unraveling the Mystery of Donaldjohanson’s Origins

The Donaldjohanson asteroid presents scientists with a puzzle. While it belongs to the Erigone collisional asteroid family, a group formed after a larger parent asteroid fragmented millions of years ago, its unique characteristics stand out in the context of its family.

Simone Marchi, the deputy principal investigator for Lucy at Southwest Research Institute, notes, “Based on ground-based observations, Donaldjohanson appears to be a peculiar object. Understanding the formation of Donaldjohanson could help explain its peculiarities.” This remark emphasizes the need to examine the asteroid in detail, especially since Donaldjohanson’s traits are distinct from those of other asteroids previously studied by other NASA missions, such as Bennu and Ryugu.

Donaldjohanson is likely to provide new insights into the processes that shape asteroids, including their fragmentation and evolution. The upcoming flyby promises to deliver fresh data that could clarify whether this asteroid formed in the same way as others in the Erigone family or if its evolution took a different path.

The Peculiarities of Donaldjohanson’s Shape and Rotation

One of the standout features of Donaldjohanson is its elongated shape, which has puzzled scientists. According to David Vokrouhlický, a professor at Charles University in Prague, “Data indicates that it could be quite elongated and a slow rotator, possibly due to thermal torques that have slowed its spin over time.” This slow rotation could be a result of the asteroid’s exposure to the Sun’s heat, which might have caused it to undergo gradual changes in its spin characteristics. As the Sun heats and cools the asteroid’s surface, the resulting thermal expansion and contraction could have altered its rotational speed over time, making it one of the more unusual objects in the asteroid belt.

The team working on the Lucy mission is excited to uncover more about this peculiar rotation. “We can hardly wait for the flyby because, as of now, Donaldjohanson’s characteristics appear very distinct from Bennu and Ryugu. Yet, we may uncover unexpected connections,” Marchi adds. This comment points to the possibility of discovering new relationships between Donaldjohanson and other asteroids that might provide valuable clues about the early solar system and the formation of planetary bodies.

Lucy’s Role in Expanding Our Knowledge of the Solar System

The Lucy spacecraft will play a key role in advancing our understanding of asteroids. As Keith Noll, Lucy project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, remarks, “It’s exciting to put together what we’ve been able to glean about this asteroid. “But Earth-based observing and theoretical models can only take us so far – to validate these models and get to the next level of detail we need close-up data. Lucy’s upcoming flyby will give us that.”

This statement underscores the importance of Lucy’s flyby of Donaldjohanson in refining the models that predict asteroid characteristics. While ground-based observations provide crucial information, only by studying the asteroid at close range will the mission team be able to confirm or revise existing theories about its size, shape, rotation, and other key features.

The Lucy mission is not just about examining a single asteroid but is part of an ambitious plan to explore 11 asteroids over 12 years. The spacecraft’s primary focus is on the Trojan asteroids, which are located in two swarms—one leading and one trailing Jupiter in its orbit around the Sun. According to Dr. Hal Levison, principal investigator for the Lucy mission, “Lucy is an ambitious NASA mission, with plans to visit 11 asteroids in its 12-year mission to tour the Trojan asteroids that are located in two swarms leading and trailing Jupiter.”

In addition to its scientific goals, the mission also serves as a valuable engineering test for the spacecraft’s innovative navigation system, which will be used for more complex encounters with distant asteroids. The study of main belt asteroids like Donaldjohanson will allow the team to refine their navigation techniques before the spacecraft embarks on its primary mission to study the Trojan asteroids.

The Bigger Picture: What Can We Learn From the Lucy Mission?

At its core, the Lucy mission seeks to understand the building blocks of our solar system. The Trojan asteroids are considered remnants from the solar system’s formation over 4.5 billion years ago, and by studying them, scientists hope to unravel key secrets about the early days of planetary formation.

In the case of Donaldjohanson, its potential link to the Erigone asteroid family could help illuminate the process of asteroid fragmentation. Such insights are essential for piecing together the history of our solar system, including how the planets and other bodies came to be.

As Levison explains, “Encounters with main belt asteroids not only provide a close-up view of those bodies but also allow us to perform engineering tests of the spacecraft’s innovative navigation system before the main event to study the Trojans. These relics are effectively fossils of the planet formation process, holding vital clues to deciphering the history of our solar system.” The upcoming flyby of Donaldjohanson will be an essential step in the broader mission to study asteroids and better understand the solar system’s origins.