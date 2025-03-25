NASA’s Curiosity Rover Makes An “Unprecedented” Discovery On Mars

NASA’s Curiosity rover has detected the largest organic compounds ever found on Mars, while the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has released a vivid new image showing the powerful outflow of a forming star. These discoveries showcase the extraordinary diversity of cosmic processes — from molecular evolution on a neighboring planet to star birth in distant reaches of the universe.

Largest Organic Molecules Yet Discovered on Mars

In a breakthrough analysis of a rock sample known as Cumberland, NASA’s Curiosity rover has identified decane (C10), undecane (C11), and dodecane (C12) — long-chain organic molecules previously undetected on Mars.

These compounds were revealed during an experiment with the rover’s onboard Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) laboratory. Scientists believe these molecules are the thermal breakdown products of longer fatty acids such as undecanoic acid, dodecanoic acid, and tridecanoic acid.

Such molecules are significant because fatty acids are fundamental to life on Earth, where they form cell membranes and assist in other biological functions.

While these Martian versions may have non-biological origins — such as reactions at hydrothermal vents or mineral interactions with water — their complexity marks a step forward in identifying environments that might have hosted or preserved life.

Preserved Clues from a Martian Lakebed

The Cumberland sample was drilled in 2013 in Yellowknife Bay, inside Mars’ Gale Crater. This region is believed to be the remnants of an ancient lakebed, and it’s here that Curiosity found rich clay minerals, sulfur compounds, nitrates, and even methane — all essential to sustaining or preserving organic chemistry.

Significantly, scientists observed that the organic molecules had carbon backbones longer than 12 atoms — unusual for compounds produced through non-living processes. Most abiotic fatty acids are short-chained. This raises the possibility that longer-chain molecules, potentially more relevant to life, exist but remain undetected due to SAM’s limits in analyzing larger structures.

NASA researchers, including Caroline Freissinet of CNRS (France), who led the study, suggest this finding strengthens the argument for Mars Sample Return missions. If returned to Earth, samples could be studied using more advanced instruments to determine if biosignatures — molecules only produced by life — are present.

NASA’s Curiosity rover drilled into this rock target, “Cumberland,” during the 279th Martian day, or sol, of the rover’s work on Mars (May 19, 2013) and collected a powdered sample of material from the rock’s interior. Curiosity used the Mars Hand Lens Imager camera on the rover’s arm to capture this view of the hole in Cumberland on the same sol as the hole was drilled. The diameter of the hole is about 0.6 inches. The depth of the hole is about 2.6 inches. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Mars’ Evolving Molecular Legacy

Curiosity had already detected simple organic molecules in previous missions. This latest study — published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences — pushes the boundary further, suggesting Mars once had the necessary chemical complexity for the origin of life.

NASA’s Daniel Glavin, senior scientist for sample return, emphasized that the long-standing presence of water in Gale Crater (possibly millions of years) would have provided ample time for prebiotic chemistry to unfold.

The organic compounds were found serendipitously, during a failed search for amino acids. Scientists heated the rock sample in SAM’s oven and, instead of amino acids, identified hydrocarbons — an accidental but pivotal discovery.

Further lab experiments replicated the breakdown process, confirming that fatty acids under heat would indeed produce the molecules Curiosity observed.