Nasa's Broken Moon Lander Caught A Cosmic Signal No One Expected

A groundbreaking NASA experiment has delivered the first successful radio astronomy observations from the lunar surface, signaling the beginning of a new phase in space-based exploration of the early universe.



Despite the rough landing of the Odysseus spacecraft, the ROLSES-1 instrument onboard was able to collect valuable data, marking a milestone for lunar science and paving the way for future missions.

A Rough Touchdown With Unexpected Success

Launched aboard the Odysseus lander from Intuitive Machines, the ROLSES-1 (Radio wave Observations at the Lunar Surface of the photoElectron Sheath) instrument managed to operate briefly after the spacecraft’s hard landing in 2024.

While the lander tipped over during descent, damaging much of its onboard hardware, the spring-loaded radio antennas survived and deployed partially before and after impact. This gave scientists a narrow window to collect hours of unprecedented data from the moon’s surface.

Twinkling Earth, Distant Galaxies and A Missed Solar Burst

During its limited operation time, ROLSES-1 picked up radio emissions not only from Earth but also from sources across the Milky Way. Notably, it observed the Earth’s radio signals “twinkling” due to interference in our upper atmosphere.



According to Joshua Hibbard from the University of Colorado, Boulder, this effect could provide clues for identifying signs of advanced civilizations on distant exoplanets by analyzing similar atmospheric disruptions.

The telescope also captured galactic radio signals caused by high-energy cosmic rays interacting with magnetic fields, although attempts to catch emissions from the sun and Jupiter fell just short due to a power loss. “We missed a solar burst by like a minute. It was really a pity ”, said Hibbard.

Why The Moon Matters For Radio Astronomy?

Lunar radio astronomy offers a rare advantage — freedom from Earth’s constant radio noise. On the far side of the moon, telescopes can operate in a radio-quiet zone, shielded from human-generated interference. This opens up the possibility of detecting faint signals from the cosmic dark ages, a period after the Big Bang and before the first stars formed.



Scientists hope to learn more about the nature of dark matter and the energy conditions of the early universe by probing these signals. As Stuart Bale of UC Berkeley explains, decoding these emissions could reveal how the universe evolved before any complex structures emerged.

What Comes Next: LuSEE and Beyond?

The success of ROLSES-1, despite severe setbacks, is just the beginning. NASA plans to launch LuSEE-Lite later this year, followed by more advanced instruments like LuSEE-Night and ROLSES-2 in 2026.



These missions aim to explore deeper into radio astronomy on the lunar surface. In the long term, concepts are being developed to construct a massive radio dish inside a lunar crater, leveraging the moon’s unique topography and radio silence for next-generation observations.

The first steps taken by ROLSES-1 could represent the dawn of a powerful new era in astronomy. As more instruments make their way to the moon, researchers anticipate revolutionary insights into both our galactic environment and the universe’s earliest epochs.