Nasa's Webb Just Found A Milky Way Twin From The Dawn Of Time

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has detected a strikingly mature galaxy that mirrors the structure of our own Milky Way, but from a time when the universe was just a fraction of its current age.

Revealing A Galactic Embryo

The Firefly Sparkle galaxy was discovered through a combination of Webb’s sharp resolution and the natural magnifying power of gravitational lensing.



Positioned behind a foreground galaxy cluster, its light was bent and magnified more than 40 times, revealing extraordinary detail in an object that would otherwise appear as a faint blur.

Within the distorted image of Firefly Sparkle, scientists detected ten compact star clusters — bright, intense pockets of star formation that could evolve into the kinds of globular clusters seen today in galaxies like the Milky Way.

The sight of these clusters forming so early in the universe suggests galaxies begin as scattered clumps of stars that later merge and organize into the grand spirals we know today.

A Cosmic Time Machine

What makes this discovery stand out is the apparent mass of Firefly Sparkle. Researchers estimate it weighed about as much as the early Milky Way during its formative years.

For astronomers, this is like opening a time capsule: it allows them to study how galaxies grow in mass — and whether they evolve primarily through internal star formation or through galactic mergers.

According to Scitechdaily, both processes are likely at play, but the evidence leans toward the collision-driven growth model. This adds weight to the theory that today’s massive galaxies are the product of smaller systems combining over billions of years.

A Link To Past Discoveries

The Firefly Sparkle is not the first ancient galaxy to grab attention with its glimmer. Back in 2022, Webb revealed the Sparkler Galaxy, another lensed object rich in star-like points of light, interpreted as ancient globular clusters.

But while the Sparkler showed what these clusters look like after several billion years of evolution, Firefly Sparkle shows them in their infancy — closer to the cosmic starting line.

Comparing the two galaxies is like watching different stages of galactic life. The Sparkler is a toddler, its features beginning to take shape. Firefly Sparkle is still an embryo — its future uncertain, its potential vast.

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Chris Willott

Pushing The Boundaries Of Galaxy formation

This breakthrough is the result of work by a team of astronomers including Lamiya Mowla of Wellesley College and Kartheik Iyer of Columbia University, both formerly of the Dunlap Institute, as well as Roberto Abraham from the University of Toronto. Their observations contribute to the CANUCS project, aimed at studying distant galaxies through gravitational lensing.

Using Webb, the team hopes to find more galaxies like Firefly Sparkle. Doing so would confirm whether these bright clusters are truly the building blocks of galaxies or represent another, less understood phase of cosmic evolution. Either way, this galaxy is a signal flare from the universe’s turbulent youth.