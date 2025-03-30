NASA Is Tracking a Massive Anomaly in Earth’s Magnetic Field — And It’s Getting Worse

A vast and evolving anomaly in Earth’s magnetic field, situated above South America and the southern Atlantic Ocean, continues to attract focused attention from NASA researchers. This region, known as the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), is marked by significantly reduced magnetic intensity, allowing high-energy solar particles to approach closer to Earth than usual.

Origin and Internal Structure of the Anomaly

The SAA emerges from deep within Earth’s interior, where the planet’s outer core, composed of molten iron and nickel, drives a dynamic process known as the geodynamo. This motion generates Earth’s magnetic field, but not uniformly.

A combination of the tilt in Earth’s magnetic axis and the influence of a dense subterranean structure called the African Large Low Shear Velocity Province, located nearly 2,900 kilometers beneath the African continent, creates disturbances in field generation.

These irregularities produce a region of weak magnetic intensity over the South Atlantic. NASA geophysicists explain that the anomaly is also tied to a local reversal of magnetic polarity in the region, which further weakens the overall dipole field.

According to Weijia Kuang of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, a reversed-polarity field has been growing in the area, reducing the intensity below that of surrounding regions. As a result, Earth’s magnetic shielding is compromised in this zone, creating a kind of “pothole” in the planet’s magnetic armor.

Effects on Spacecraft and Mission Safety

This weakened field allows charged particles from the Sun to penetrate deeper into the near-Earth environment. Satellites passing through the SAA encounter elevated levels of high-energy protons, which can cause what engineers call single event upsets (SEUs).

These interactions may lead to temporary malfunctions, data corruption, or—if a critical system is affected—permanent damage. To mitigate these risks, many spacecraft operators routinely shut down non-essential systems when crossing the anomaly.

NASA missions are not immune to these effects. The International Space Station (ISS) travels through the anomaly on every orbit. While its shielding protects astronauts, external instruments like the Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation (GEDI) are more vulnerable.

GEDI’s deputy principal investigator, Bryan Blair, reports that although the instrument occasionally experiences data “blips” and resets, the overall impact remains manageable, amounting to a few hours of data loss monthly.

Similarly, the Ionospheric Connection Explorer (ICON) mission monitors the SAA closely and adjusts its operations accordingly.

Observed Evolution and Structural Change

Recent satellite data, including measurements from ESA’s Swarm constellation and historical data from NASA’s SAMPEX mission, have confirmed that the SAA is not static.

In fact, it is drifting slowly northwest, expanding, and splitting into two separate zones of minimum magnetic intensity. This bifurcation was first identified in 2020 and has since been corroborated by studies involving CubeSats and other orbital instruments.

The emergence of two distinct magnetic lobes within the anomaly increases the number of danger zones for satellites. These changes also complicate the development of models used to forecast geomagnetic conditions. As NASA’s Terry Sabaka explains, understanding the shifting morphology of the SAA is essential for ensuring the safety of both satellites and future space missions.

Heliophysical Interactions and Radiation Impact

The weakening of Earth’s magnetic field in the SAA region also has broader implications for interactions between the planet and solar activity. Earth’s magnetosphere typically deflects most solar wind particles and confines some within the Van Allen radiation belts, particularly in a toroidal region that starts about 400 miles above the surface. In the SAA, this protective function is compromised.

During periods of heightened solar activity, such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), more particles are injected into Earth’s near-space environment. These events can deform the magnetic field, allowing radiation to penetrate more deeply. Studies show that the SAA region, because of its weakened shielding, is especially vulnerable to such events.

NASA heliophysicists, including Ashley Greeley and Shri Kanekal, emphasize the importance of studying how these particles behave inside the anomaly. SAMPEX data spanning two decades have allowed scientists to measure particle flux and confirm that solar radiation levels are elevated inside the SAA. This data has proven essential in developing resilient satellite systems designed to withstand extreme conditions.

When solar material streams strikes Earth’s magnetosphere, it can become trapped and held in two donut-shaped belts around the planet called the Van Allen Belts. The belts restrain the particles to travel along Earth’s magnetic field lines, continually bouncing back and forth from pole to pole.

Long-Term Monitoring and Predictive Modeling

To better understand and predict changes in the magnetic field, NASA combines data from orbiting missions with core dynamics simulations. Using these inputs, teams at Goddard contribute to global models such as the International Geomagnetic Reference Field (IGRF), which tracks the evolution of Earth’s magnetic environment. These models are crucial not only for satellite planning but also for understanding Earth’s internal structure.

NASA’s forecasting approach is similar to weather prediction but adapted for much longer time scales. By incorporating both observational data and physics-based models of core motion, scientists like Andrew Tangborn are able to generate forward-looking estimates of secular variation—the slow but persistent changes in Earth’s magnetic field over years and decades.

Historical Perspective and Recurrence

Although the anomaly’s current expansion and splitting are unprecedented in the satellite era, geological evidence suggests that such events are not unusual on longer timescales. A 2020 study proposes that similar anomalies may have existed as far back as 11 million years ago.

This reinforces the idea that the SAA is not an indication of an imminent magnetic pole reversal, a rare but natural process that occurs over hundreds of thousands of years.

This historical perspective helps contextualize the anomaly within Earth’s long-term magnetic behavior, which is shaped by complex interactions between the outer core, mantle, and solar influences.