Nasa Just Found An Invisible Force Surrounding Earth—and It’s As Crucial As Gravity

It took over half a century of theory, debate, and deep-space instrumentation—but NASA has now confirmed the existence of a planet-wide electric field quietly shaping Earth’s atmosphere. According to new research published in Nature, this long-hypothesized “ambipolar electric field” may be just as vital to our planet’s behavior as gravity and magnetism.

The discovery, made by NASA’s Endurance mission, finally explains how particles escape from Earth’s upper atmosphere—solving a mystery that has puzzled scientists since the 1960s.

A Subtle Force Behind Supersonic Winds

In the late 1960s, satellites orbiting Earth’s poles detected something strange: a steady stream of cold air flowing out into space at supersonic speeds. Known as the polar wind, this phenomenon made no sense at the time. The particles involved were too cold to generate the speed on their own—and solar radiation didn’t fully explain it either.

“Something had to be drawing these particles out of the atmosphere,” said Dr. Glyn Collinson, principal investigator for the Endurance mission. Scientists long suspected that a weak electric field might be the missing piece, but they lacked the tools to detect such a faint force—until now.

Measuring a Field That’s Just Half a Volt

The breakthrough came on May 11, 2022, when NASA launched a sounding rocket from Svalbard, Norway, targeting a zone in Earth’s upper atmosphere known for particle outflow. During its 19-minute suborbital flight, the rocket reached a peak altitude of 477 miles (768 km) and recorded a consistent electric potential of 0.55 volts—roughly the power of a watch battery.

“A half a volt is almost nothing,” said Collinson. “But that’s just the right amount to explain the polar wind.”

It may sound insignificant, but in the ultra-thin air of the upper ionosphere, this tiny voltage is enough to lift hydrogen ions into space—overcoming gravity by a factor of 10.6. Even heavier oxygen ions become effectively lighter, rising through the atmosphere and contributing to a slow, steady leak of particles into space.

How Earth’s Atmosphere Escapes Into Space

This newly measured field drives what scientists now understand to be a vast electric conveyor belt—slowly lifting our atmosphere into space over time. Endurance recorded a 271% increase in ion density at higher altitudes, confirming that the electric field plays a significant role in atmospheric escape.

“It’s like this conveyor belt, lifting the atmosphere up into space,” Collinson said.

The process doesn’t require heat or solar bursts. Instead, it’s the gentle push of this field that steadily moves charged particles beyond Earth’s gravitational grip. Over geologic timescales, this slow escape can change the composition of the atmosphere—particularly affecting light elements like hydrogen.

Why It Matters for Earth—and Beyond

Understanding how Earth loses particles to space is critical for reconstructing the history of our atmosphere. Scientists now believe that this ambipolar field has been operating for millions, if not billions, of years, quietly shaping the air we breathe.

“Any planet with an atmosphere should have an ambipolar field,” Collinson explained. And if this is true for Earth, it’s likely true for other planets as well—including Mars and Venus.

That means similar electric fields could be contributing to atmospheric loss on worlds where habitability once existed—or still might. Studying these effects could offer new insight into where to look for life beyond Earth and how to assess a planet’s long-term atmospheric stability.