Nasa Is Firing Rockets Into The Northern Lights

In a mission designed to challenge longstanding theories about the upper atmosphere, NASA is preparing to launch three sounding rockets from the Poker Flat Research Range in Fairbanks, Alaska.



The experiment, scheduled between March 24 and April 6, is set to explore the dynamics of auroral substorms and their effect on Earth’s thermosphere, with potential implications for space weather forecasting.

A Bold Test Of Atmospheric Theory

According to Phys.org, The mission, dubbed AWESOME (Auroral Waves Excited by Substorm Onset Magnetic Events), will investigate whether the traditional explanation of vertical convection adequately accounts for atmospheric disturbances during auroral events.



Mark Conde, a space physics professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), leads the research. He suspects that the real driver is a different mechanism: acoustic-buoyancy waves.

These waves, capable of moving both vertically and horizontally, could mean that auroral energy affects a much wider area of the atmosphere than previously understood.

Three Rockets, One Experimental Window

The launch sequence involves two Terrier-Improved Malemute rockets and one Black Brant XII rocket. The smaller rockets, each about 42 feet in length, will be launched approximately 15 minutes and one hour after an auroral substorm begins.



These vehicles will release colorful vapor tracers at altitudes between 50 and 110 miles, making wind and wave patterns visible from the ground. The main act follows with the 70-foot four-stage rocket, which will release tracers at five separate altitudes, ranging from 68 to 155 miles.

Chasing Waves In The Thermosphere

The objective is to discern how auroral energy alters the thermosphere, which spans from 50 to 350 miles above the surface. This layer is typically convectively stable, meaning air tends not to move vertically. But during substorms—sudden releases of energy from Earth’s magnetosphere—this balance is disrupted.



Scientists have assumed vertical convection is responsible for the resulting turbulence. Conde’s hypothesis suggests otherwise. If acoustic-buoyancy waves dominate, the region of influence could be far broader, potentially shifting how we interpret and model space weather systems.

Vapor Tracers And Visual Science

The mission’s visible component may become a spectacle across northern Alaska. As the rockets release pink, blue, and white tracers, they will create visual markers in the upper atmosphere for 10 to 20 minutes, allowing researchers to track motion patterns using ground-based cameras.



The unique lighting conditions required—sunlit altitudes but darkness at ground level—dictate that launches must occur during dawn hours. These glowing trails are not just captivating; they are central to measuring how waves propagate through the atmosphere.

Why It Matters?

Grasping the true mechanics of auroral mixing in the thermosphere carries direct consequences for satellite operations, GPS accuracy, and space mission planning.

With modern infrastructure increasingly dependent on space-based systems, building reliable models of atmospheric behavior becomes a matter of practical urgency rather than academic interest.

Conde believes the data gathered could sharpen forecasting tools and simplify predictive models.”I believe our experiment will lead to a simpler and more accurate method of space weather prediction,” he said.