A Mysterious Red Flash Appeared Over the Himalayas — No One Has Ever Seen Before

In May 2022, an extraordinary electrical phenomenon unfolded in the skies above the Himalayas, capturing the attention of both scientists and skywatchers. Over one hundred rare and vibrant red sprites — mysterious bursts of electrical energy — were observed dancing high above a thunderstorm near Pumoyongcuo Lake on the southern Tibetan Plateau.

When Red Lightning Dances Above The Himalayas

Unlike typical lightning, which flashes within or below thunderclouds, red sprites emerge far higher — up to 90 kilometers above the ground. Their ghostly, jellyfish-like shapes and red hue appear for mere milliseconds and are rarely seen by the naked eye.

The May 19, 2022, event stood out not only for its scale but also for its location: the remote skies over the Himalayas, Earth’s tallest mountain range.

Astrophotographers Angel An and Shuchang Dong were not seeking storms that night, but were instead observing celestial events.



What they captured, however, exceeded all expectations. Over one hundred sprites lit up the night, including rare green airglow phenomena at the base of the ionosphere — something never before recorded in Asia. Scientists have since dubbed these luminous features ghost sprites.

A Storm That Rivaled The Great Plains

The unusual number of sprites traced back to a powerful mesoscale convective system — a sprawling, high-intensity thunderstorm complex.

According to the study, published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, led by Professor Gaopeng Lu at the University of Science and Technology of China, the sprites were triggered by high-peak current positive cloud-to-ground lightning strikes within the storm’s stratiform regions.

This finding repositions Himalayan storms as serious contenders in global sprite activity. Previously, hotspots for such phenomena were mostly located over the U.S. Great Plains or European coastlines.

Cracking The Timing Mystery

One challenge the researchers faced was the lack of timestamps in the original footage. Without precise timing, it was impossible to match each sprite to the lightning strike that triggered it.

To overcome this, the team developed a novel method using satellite orbital paths and star field tracking. This allowed them to pinpoint exact moments of each sprite’s appearance and connect them to their respective discharges.

This breakthrough doesn’t just advance academic research — it opens the door for amateur observers and citizen scientists to contribute meaningfully to atmospheric studies, using similar techniques to validate their own sprite sightings.

What Sprites Reveal About Atmospheric Processes?

Beyond their visual allure, sprites offer scientists a way to probe the dynamics of the upper atmosphere. These events represent complex interactions between electrical fields, charged particles, and the delicate chemical balance that spans the layers of the mesosphere and ionosphere.

The May 2022 spectacle suggests that massive thunderstorms over mountainous terrain can generate intense vertical electrical activity, injecting energy into altitudes once thought unaffected by weather. This challenges long-held assumptions and may reshape models of atmosphere-ionosphere coupling.

A Glowing Reminder Of Nature’s Complexity

The event captured over Tibet is more than a dazzling footnote in meteorological records. It provides a rare glimpse into Earth’s upper-atmospheric electrical life and emphasizes how much remains unknown about the forces at play above us.